ADNOC to receive a 4% stake in Presight, accelerating leadership of AI solutions and solidifying its position as the most AI-enabled global energy company

AI will drive significant global growth opportunities in energy, unlock efficiency and value across the energy sector, with ADNOC poised to capitalize on the AI revolution

AIQ to continue as standalone company within Presight’s cross-sector big data analytics portfolio with transaction turbocharging growth as energy-focused AI champion

Abu Dhabi, UAE : ADNOC, G42 and Presight AI Holding PLC (‘Presight’), an ADX publicly listed company, today announced a new shareholding structure for AIQ. Under the agreement, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data Analytics leader Presight will acquire a 51% stake in AIQ with ADNOC retaining a 49% shareholding (previously G42 40%, ADNOC 60%). AIQ will continue as a standalone company, leveraging data to deliver transformational AI-powered solutions to the energy sector. The transaction is subject to Presight’s shareholder and regulatory approval.

As part of the transaction, ADNOC will receive 4% in Presight shares currently from G42, in exchange for 11% of its shareholding in AIQ, which, at current Presight market value, values AIQ at over $1.4 billion. His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, will assume the role of AIQ’s Chairman. His Excellency Mansoor Al Mansoori, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Department of Health, Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Presight will be the Vice-Chairman.

The transaction will combine AIQ's breakthrough AI energy solutions with Presight's cross-sector big data analytics, product development, and international markets access to position AIQ as a leading energy-focused AI organization. By integrating AIQ and Presight's big data analytics and AI offerings, the companies will realize operational efficiencies and synergies while meeting a wider array of customer requirements, and deliver greater value for ADNOC, Presight, G42 and the UAE.

H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, said: “The UAE has embraced AI to drive productivity, economic growth and social advancement, with ADNOC laser-focused to become the world’s most AI-enabled energy company, delivering smarter, cleaner and safer energy to the world. Our partnership with Presight will further AIQ’s capabilities, advance ADNOC’s ambition to pioneer technology and AI to build the energy system of tomorrow, with data integration from the control room to the board room. Through this collaboration, I am confident that AIQ will become the energy industry’s leading AI company, delivering enhanced value to Abu Dhabi and the UAE.”

AI is revolutionizing entire sectors and ADNOC aims to be the most AI-enabled company in the energy industry. For decades, ADNOC has developed its digital infrastructure, enabling the Company to rapidly expand its business, unlock untapped opportunities, and responsibly supply energy to meet customer needs. In 2023, ADNOC announced that it generated $500 million (AED 1.84 billion) in value by deploying AI solutions, from the integration of over 30 industry-leading AI tools across its full value chain, from field operations to smarter and quicker corporate decision making. Together, these applications also abated up to 1 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions between 2022 and 2023, the equivalent of removing around 200,000 gasoline-powered cars from the road.

H.E. Mansoor Al Mansoori, Chairman of Presight, said: “Since its record-setting debut on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) in 2023, Presight has emerged as an international powerhouse, showcasing robust growth, sustainable profitability, and an ability to magnetize top-tier talent and global clientele. Today’s transaction will unlock both Presight and AIQ’s immense growth potential, positioning the two organizations for unprecedented local and global success.”

Peng Xiao, Group CEO of G42, commented: “This transaction underscores once again G42’s ability to grow organizations poised for technological leadership in their respective domains and create shareholder value. AI can play a pivotal role in accelerating the energy transition, and Presight’s acquisition of AIQ, with plans to serve ADNOC and the wider energy sector, further reinforces our commitment to the wellbeing of our planet and its inhabitants.”

Launched in 2020 in partnership with G42, AIQ quickly established itself as a leading provider of AI solutions in the energy sector, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global hub for AI.

AIQ has already developed over 20 AI applications and filed 16 patents. Its key AI tools are already driving efficiency and unlocking value across ADNOC’s operations, identifying, monitoring, and helping ADNOC to drive down emissions, and improve safety. The Company’s AI solutions, which are trained using vast amounts of current and historical data, are being commercialized and will be the foundation for transformative growth of AIQ.

The market for AI solutions in the oil and gas sector is estimated to grow more than $13 billion by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate of over 14% between 2024 and 2034* (*estimated by Future Insight Inc.)

AIQ products are already in operation in the energy industry today, spanning applications from safety and sustainability to increasing productivity and efficiency. These include:

SMARTi, an intelligent computer vision system that uses AI to detect safety violations across industrial and operational environments

Foresight, an AI-based automated solution to predict failures in electrical submersible pumps (ESP), reducing costs from unplanned maintenance

EmissionX, an AI-driven Green House Gas emissions monitoring, forecasting and reporting solution, enabling active management and reduction of emissions

ADNOC is also scaling up the implementation of AIQ solutions developed in its operations:

AR360, leverages AI to visualize reservoirs and optimize development, reducing planning time and increasing well life and ultimate recovery rates

RoboWell is an AI enabled solution to remotely operate equipment like flow valves in upstream facilities, reducing cost, enhancing safety and increasing production capacity

WellInsight uses AI to enhance the analysis and modelling of borehole data, supporting the planning of drilling activities

About ADNOC

ADNOC is a leading diversified energy and petrochemicals group wholly owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADNOC’s objective is to maximize the value of the Emirate’s vast hydrocarbon reserves through responsible and sustainable exploration and production to support the United Arab Emirates’ economic growth and diversification. To find out more, visit: www.adnoc.ae

About G42

G42 is a technology holding group, a global leader in creating visionary artificial intelligence for a better tomorrow. Born in Abu Dhabi and operating worldwide, G42 champions AI as a powerful force for good across industries. From molecular biology to space exploration and everything in between, G42 realizes exponential possibilities, today. To know more visit www.g42.ai

About Presight

Presight, an ADX-listed public company limited by shares whose majority shareholder is Abu Dhabi company G42, is the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by Artificial Intelligence (“AI”). It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. With its world-class computer vision, AI and omni-analytics platform as its engine, Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. To know more, visit www.presight.ai

About AIQ

AIQ, an innovative technology pioneer based in Abu Dhabi, is dedicated to accelerating AI-driven advancements within the global industrial sector, propelling it towards a sustainable future. With a focus on unlocking value at scale, our exceptional team of world-class data scientists and subject matter experts has developed a ground-breaking data management platform and cutting-edge solutions that apply AI/ML, computer vision and other advanced technologies to address specialized vertical use cases and deliver value in broad operational scenarios. AIQ solutions improve performance and efficiency; protect personnel, assets and operations; enable our customers to meet their sustainability goals and scale the benefits of AI for organization-wide digital transformation. As a committed contributor to realizing the UAE's ambition to lead the world in AI by 2031, AIQ is playing a pivotal role in the AI ecosystem of Abu Dhabi and the UAE. To know more visit www.aiqintelligence.ae/