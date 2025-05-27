MUSCAT: Oman’s national grid will be suitably expanded and modernized to help meet a dramatic leap in the green energy requirements of a slate of Smart Cities and sustainable urban development schemes currently in various stages of early implementation in various parts of the Sultanate.

According to Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC), the majority-state-owned operator of the national grid, an upgrade of the Electricity Transmission Master-Plan for the 2025 – 2040 timeframe will factor in the clean energy demand projections of these landmark urban schemes.

“The plan ensures resilience, reliability, efficiency, and adaptability to future energy needs,” OETC – part of Nama Group – said. “Additionally, the new plan will include, load forecasting, renewable energy integration plans, green hydrogen integration, transmission expansion planning, ancillary services analysis, economic and environmental assessments and potential cross-border interconnections,” it noted in its latest Annual Transmission Capability Statement.

The master-plan envisions significant clean energy demand growth from, among other sectors, a large portfolio of sustainable smart cities being advanced by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning in alignment with Oman Vision 2040. “These urban projects aim to enhance economic growth, sustainability, and quality of life by integrating smart infrastructure, green energy, and advanced technology,” said OETC in its statement.

Topping the list in terms of anticipated energy demand is the Greater Muscat Structure Plan, an ambitious urban development scheme with a projected clean energy requirement of a hefty 5 gigawatts (GW) when it is fully implemented by 2040. A focused spatial development strategy for the sprawling 1360km² metropolitan region of the city also envisions investments in renewable energy, AI-driven urban services, and transport connectivity.

Sultan Haitham City, the country’s first fully smart city, is expected to have an energy demand of around 105 MW by 2040. Covering an area of 14.8 million square meters, the new city will comprise as many as 19 integrated neighborhoods to be built in four phases over a 22-year timeframe spanning the 2024 - 2045 period. When fully built out, it will accommodate over 100,000 inhabitants. The smart city will feature net-zero buildings, digital infrastructure, and electric transport.

In Dhofar Governorate, the Greater Salalah Structure Plan envisions the development of a regional trade and tourism hub focusing on green infrastructure and wind energy integration. Energy demand is estimated at more than 200MW by 2040.

A similar structure plan for Greater Nizwa entails the expansion of the historic city with an emphasis on water management and eco-tourism. Clean energy demand is projected at over 400 MW by 2040.

Likewise, the Ibri Structural Plan – centring on the establishment of a logistics and renewable energy hub supporting solar and wind power projects – estimates clean energy demand at more than 350MW by 2040.

In Suhar, a new smart industrial and residential city is envisaged with the goal of enhancing Oman’s role as a trade and logistics center. The estimated energy demand of the city is more than 240MW by 2040.

“OETC plays a vital role in integrating these smart cities into a reliable, efficient, and future-ready power grid. The main areas of integration include renewable energy by expanding transmission networks to support solar, wind, and decentralized power generation, Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure by establishing smart EV charging networks across new urban areas and grid expansion via enhancing transmission lines and reactive power compensation to support urban growth,” the grid operator added.

