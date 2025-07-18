Hosting a celebratory event for the grand launch of Hyatt Centric Cairo West, Hyatt and ADD Properties announce plans of a new branded residences project in Egypt

U.A.E: Hyatt announced today that affiliates of Hyatt and ADD Properties (a member of Sami Saad Holding Hospitality and formerly known as ALDAU Development) have officially launched Hyatt Centric Cairo West continuing to strengthen their collaboration, with plans to further enhance Egypt’s hospitality sector by adding new branded residences to the groups’ development pipeline.

Following the successful and strong reintroduction of the Hyatt brand to Egypt in 2021, with the opening of Hyatt Regency Cairo West, ADD Properties and Hyatt have now launched Egypt’s first art-inspired hotel, Hyatt Centric Cairo West. Designed to deliver an immersive guest experience tailored to modern travellers seeking authenticity, creativity, and meaningful connection, the property, showcases contemporary Egyptian art and culture, curated by ADD Art (a subsidiary of ADD Properties) in collaboration with 11 local artists.

The hotel is located in the upcoming area known as Cairo West – a visionary mixed-use destination on the Giza Plateau, strategically located near the Giza Pyramids and the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM). Designed to become the touristic capital of Egypt, Cairo West will seamlessly integrate hospitality, lifestyle, and culture within one of the country’s most iconic and historically significant locations.

During the grand opening event of Hyatt Centric Cairo West, ADD Properties and affiliates of Hyatt announced that they have entered into a license agreement to bring the first Hyatt Centric branded residences in the Middle East and Africa region. Located within the dynamic Cairo West destination, this new residential offering is set to include approximately 322 residences designed for those seeking an immersive, experience-driven lifestyle. True to the spirit of the Hyatt Centric brand, the residences are expected to blend modern design with vibrant community energy, giving residents access to thoughtfully curated amenities, contemporary social spaces and seamless connectivity to art, culture, and entertainment.

“We are excited to collaborate with ADD Properties on the upcoming Hyatt Centric branded residences project and are proud to mark the official opening of Hyatt Centric Cairo West,” commented Felicity Black-Roberts, SVP of Development, Hyatt. “With the successful launch of two Hyatt brands in Egypt since 2021, we are deeply grateful to ADD Properties for their collaboration, valued expertise and strong capabilities and we look forward to continuing our work together on future project opportunities in Egypt.”

“We are proud to be driving forward a new era for Egypt’s hospitality and real estate sector through this landmark collaboration with Hyatt. The opening of Hyatt Centric Cairo West and the introduction of the first Hyatt Centric branded residences upcoming in the region reflect our shared commitment to creating distinctive, experience-led destinations,” Lars Geweyer, CEO, ADD Properties - Hospitality Division, added. “At ADD Properties, we believe in delivering projects that are bold, meaningful, and rooted in culture — and Cairo West is a shining example of this vision brought to life. We look forward to building on this momentum and exploring new opportunities with Hyatt as we shape the next chapter of Egypt’s tourism story.”

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About ADD Properties

Founded in 2007, ADD Properties (formerly known as ALDAU Development) is a diversified multi-sector conglomerate and a proud subsidiary of Sami Saad Holding, one of Egypt’s most respected and long-standing business groups. Headquartered in Cairo with active operations in Egypt and the United Kingdom, ADD Properties has built a dynamic portfolio spanning real estate development, hospitality and property management, residential communities, F&B concepts, and cultural initiatives. With a clear vision to create lifestyle-driven destinations that enrich everyday living, ADD Properties is redefining integrated development across borders. Grounded in a strong Egyptian heritage and guided by a global outlook, the company remains committed to delivering sustainable value, innovation, and excellence across all its ventures. ADD Properties partners with world-renowned hotel brands to deliver exceptional guest experiences. These include Hyatt Hotels Corporation, H World International and IHG Hotels & Resorts.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of March 31, 2025, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,450 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 79 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Luxury Portfolio, including Park Hyatt®, Alila®, Miraval®, Impression by Secrets, and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®; the Lifestyle Portfolio, including Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, The Standard®, Dream® Hotels, The StandardX, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, JdV by Hyatt®, Bunkhouse® Hotels, and Me and All Hotels; the Inclusive Collection, including Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Sunscape® Resorts & Spas, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts; the Classics Portfolio, including Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Destination by Hyatt®, Hyatt Centric®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, and Hyatt®; and the Essentials Portfolio, including Caption by Hyatt®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, Hyatt Select, and UrCove. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr & Mrs Smith, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar® DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services.