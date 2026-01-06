Abu Dhabi-UAE – Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced The Global Alliance of Universities on Climate (GAUC), an elite group of top universities, has commended the University’s sustainable development activities in research and innovation, student experience, outreach engagement, and institutional effectiveness and infrastructure.

A high-level GAUC delegation led by Dr. Jian Zhang, Deputy Secretary-General, was received by Khalifa University President His Excellency Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri at the University’s Main Campus. The GAUC was formed in January 2019 during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, with eight elite universities. H.E. Prof Al Hajri also chairs the leadership group of the Khalifa University Sustainability Task Force.

H.E. Prof Al Hajri said: “We are pleased that Khalifa University’s accomplishments toward United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have been acknowledged by the world’s elite university alliance, as we welcome Dr. Zhang to our campus and take a close look at many of our research innovations. Universities play a critical role in driving climate action and enhancing sustainability on campuses and in communities. Khalifa University understands its obligations and in line with the UAE’s Net Zero objectives, has implemented a sustainability policy that emphasizes efficiency and integrity, while ensuring consistency with the strategic priorities.”

Dr. Zhang said: “I am impressed by Khalifa University’s vision and the leadership’s dedication to sustainability. I am pleased to see that the university has achieved greatly in building a more climate resilient future through developing and implementing sustainable technologies, supporting youth engagement and educating leaders of tomorrow, convening communities and promoting partnerships, and advocating for climate action. Through my four-day in-depth visit, I am convinced that Khalifa University is at the forefront of addressing some of the most pressing challenges facing the world.”

Accompanied by Professor Samuel Mao, Co-Chair, UAE Universities Climate Network, and Director, ASPIRE Research Institute of Sustainability, the GAUC delegation toured the campus. The GAUC delegation members examined the sustainable practices throughout the campus buildings, such as installation of energy efficient LED lighting and elimination of plastic water bottles. Dr. Zhang expressed a strong interest in the roof-top off-grid, entirely solar-powered water-from-air system, capable of producing fresh water from air moisture round the clock. Without compromising the ability of future generations to do the same, the sustainable water supply was designed and built by Khalifa University engineers.

Dr. Zhang recommended that Khalifa University should consider presenting this demonstrated sustainable water technology to global higher education institutions that might generate significant interest because of the global water crisis caused by population growth, climate change, pollution, and inadequate infrastructure.

Dr. Zhang also gained the first-hand knowledge of sustainable technology innovations from Khalifa University’s Research and Innovation Center on CO2 and Hydrogen (RICH), and the ASPIRE Research Institute of Sustainability (ARI), where he met RICH Director Professor Lourdes Vega and Professor Samuel Mao. He also met Assistant Professor Dr. Diana Francis and Associate Professor Dr. Aisha Alsuwaidi, Khalifa University’s polar science experts and faculty members of the Earth Science Department, who introduced the research of the cryosphere where climate change-induced ice melting causes sea level rise that directly threatens the communities of the GCC region.

Dr. Mao said: “Through the University Sustainability Task Force, Khalifa University has adopted climate action strategies, such as renewable energy, water conservation, energy efficiency, and waste reduction, by engaging faculty, staff, and students in a sustainable campus community. Khalifa University has integrated sustainability into curricula, research, and every corner of the operations. In addition, through its leadership in UAE Universities Climate Network, Khalifa University is fostering strong collaborations among national and global universities on various issues of sustainable development.”

Dr. Zhang also engaged Nasser Almemari, Director, Student Life, and several leaders of Khalifa University student clubs that focus on sustainability and climate action. Khalifa University provides a vibrant student life, where many student clubs offer opportunities for students to take action on climate change. Recognizing climate change as one of the greatest threats to the future quality of life, Khalifa University’s students work closely with faculty and staff, organizing sustainability-themed activities that provide, for example, real-life project experience and technical skills and international mindset for a greener future.

The founding members of GAUC include elite universities such as the University of California at Berkeley, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Cambridge, Imperial College London, London School of Economics and Political Science, Australian National University, University of Tokyo, and Tsinghua University. GAUC's mission is to advance climate change solutions through research, education, and public outreach, and to partner with industry, non-profit and government organizations to promote rapid implementation from local to global scales. GAUC has been actively promoting exchange and cooperation among member universities and providing leadership of global higher education efforts addressing climate change.

Adopted by United Nations Member States in 2015, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are a call for action by all countries to promote prosperity, while protecting the environment. Higher education institutions remain a crucial pillar of the pursuit of the SDGs. They provide the knowledge, skills and mindsets essential for solving the world's sustainable development challenges, leveraging their obvious strengths like education and research, but also their capacity to build communities, to influence people and to engage communities directly.

