Nouf AlMashaan : We are no longer just a telecom operator… we are a national partner shaping Kuwait’s digital future

What was achieved in 2025 reflects national partnerships that reshaped the digital landscape

Our partnership with the media played a pivotal role in establishing Platform 51

Integrating technology with content is a successful Kuwaiti model we are proud of

Kuwait – The year 2025 marked a pivotal milestone in the journey of Ooredoo Kuwait, the leading player locally and regionally in digital transformation, telecommunications, and information technology. Over the course of the year, the company strengthened its position as a strategic national partner driving digital transformation, supporting the knowledge economy, and enhancing the quality of connectivity services for both individuals and businesses.

Throughout the year, Ooredoo Kuwait aligned its efforts with the objectives of Kuwait Vision 2035, which prioritises innovation, the development of digital infrastructure, and empowering society to benefit from modern technological opportunities—contributing to sustainable and inclusive growth.

The year witnessed a series of landmark achievements and strategic partnerships with government entities and private sector organisations, reinforcing Ooredoo Kuwait’s position as a leading provider of telecommunications and digital transformation solutions, while cementing its role as a genuine partner in developing the national innovation ecosystem and supporting Kuwait’s broader development agenda.

Strategic Partnerships with the Public and Private Sectors: National Integration for Sustainable Growth

In 2025, Ooredoo Kuwait continued to embed its partnership-driven approach by building impactful strategic alliances with government bodies and private sector institutions. This integrated vision aimed to deliver innovative technology solutions that support national development priorities and contribute to building an advanced digital ecosystem serving both the economy and society.

Commenting on this, Nouf AlMashaan -Sr. Director, External Affairs and Strategic Projects at Ooredoo Kuwait, said that 2025 represented a comprehensive strategic turning point for the company—one that redefined Ooredoo Kuwait’s role within the national ecosystem.

She added:

“We no longer see ourselves as a traditional telecommunications provider. We see ourselves as a national partner in building an integrated digital future for Kuwait—one that empowers individuals, advances services, strengthens sustainability, and positions digital infrastructure as a core pillar of comprehensive development.”

AlMashaan explained that Ooredoo Kuwait approached 2025 not as a year of isolated initiatives or short-term achievements, but as the foundation of a long-term strategic direction. The company focused on developing an integrated business model that brings together advanced digital infrastructure, smart solutions for individuals and enterprises, national content, and government and institutional partnerships—all within a unified vision aligned with Kuwait Vision 2035 and capable of keeping pace with the rapid evolution of global technology and connectivity.

Strategic collaboration with Kuwait Oil Company (KOC)

Among the most significant strategic partnerships signed in 2025 was Ooredoo Kuwait’s cooperation agreement with Kuwait Oil Company (KOC). The partnership focused on advancing development, innovation, and digital media services in support of national projects, while strengthening integration across key sectors of the national economy.

The agreement includes leveraging Ooredoo’s expertise in managing the digital “51” platform to showcase KOC’s achievements and produce non-traditional digital and creative content that reflects Kuwait’s national identity, expands media reach, and strengthens institutional presence both locally and regionally.

A National Partnership with Kuwait Airways: Taking Kuwaiti Content to the World

As part of its innovative national initiatives, Ooredoo Kuwait announced—together with Kuwait Airways—the integration of the “51” digital platform into the in-flight entertainment systems across all flights of the national carrier. This comprehensive national partnership aims to deliver authentic Kuwaiti digital content that highlights culture, creativity, and national media.

The initiative offers passengers a distinctive entertainment experience through locally produced content that reflects Kuwaiti identity in a contemporary spirit and a global setting, contributing to the international presence of national content.

AlMashaan stressed that this partnership goes beyond a technical collaboration, describing it as a defining milestone in supporting and exporting Kuwaiti content to the world—fully aligned with Ooredoo Kuwait’s ambition to help build a competitive digital knowledge economy at both regional and international levels.

She said:

“This collaboration represents a model example of public-private sector integration under a strategic vision aimed at reshaping the local digital landscape and enabling national content to reach global horizons through innovative platforms.”

She added:

“Platform ‘51’ continues to consolidate its position as a national hub for nurturing youth creativity and empowering Kuwaiti talent to express itself within professional media environments. Through it, we have demonstrated our ability to integrate technology with content to create a successful national model that reflects Kuwait’s stature and inspires the wider region.”

AlMashaan also praised the innovative partnership model with the Ministry of Information, noting its central role in establishing and enriching Platform 51 with national content. She reaffirmed Ooredoo Kuwait’s commitment to supporting digital transformation pathways and contributing meaningfully to the goals of Kuwait Vision 2035—particularly in the creative economy, local content development, and investment in national talent and capabilities.

Leading and Participating in Landmark Events

“Beyond Borders”: Digital diplomacy that transcends cultures

As part of its continued support for digital diplomacy, Ooredoo Kuwait maintained an active role through a strategic partnership with Saud N. Al-Sabah Kuwait Diplomatic Institute to organise the “Beyond Borders” event, held under the patronage of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The event presented an advanced model of public-private sector integration and highlighted the pivotal role of technology and connectivity in building bridges between nations—enhancing Kuwait’s international presence and showcasing the country’s contributions to development and humanitarian efforts.

Discussions also focused on empowering Kuwaiti youth with modern technological tools and enhancing their readiness to compete globally, in line with Kuwait Vision 2035 objectives related to human capital development and building a sustainable knowledge-based economy.

MoneyTech Summit 2025: A Platform Shaping the Future of Digital Finance

Ooredoo Kuwait played a central role in MoneyTech Summit 2025, organised by Al-Jarida Summits, the conference arm of Al-Jarida newspaper, in partnership with Ooredoo. The summit brought together decision-makers and regional and international experts to explore the future of financial technology, artificial intelligence, big data, venture capital, and advanced computing.

The summit was one of Kuwait’s most prominent technology events in 2025, contributing to strategic dialogue on the future of digital financial innovation and showcasing advanced technological solutions that support the national economy and stimulate growth in the financial and technology sectors.

One of the key announcements at the summit was Ooredoo Kuwait’s launch of an advanced data centre powered by NVIDIA technologies, leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance Kuwait’s digital capabilities and support national companies in developing data-driven innovative solutions—reflecting Ooredoo’s commitment to strengthening national digital infrastructure.

Developing Digital Infrastructure and Enhancing User Experience

In the field of digital infrastructure, Ooredoo Kuwait continued its strategic investments through partnerships with global technology companies, while working closely with the Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) to advance 5G Advanced technologies and deliver cutting-edge digital services that meet user needs and align with global innovation trends.

The company also launched partnerships aimed at enhancing customer experience, including agreements with e-commerce platforms to offer exclusive benefits—underscoring Ooredoo’s commitment to delivering an integrated digital lifestyle.

AlMashaan noted that individual services underwent a profound qualitative transformation in 2025, extending beyond network quality and coverage expansion to a complete redesign of the user experience. This included simplifying the customer journey, enhancing digital channels, improving service integration, and linking connectivity to a broader ecosystem of education, entertainment, and everyday services—creating a more seamless and valuable digital experience.

She emphasised that customer satisfaction is no longer viewed merely as an operational metric, but as a strategic indicator of the company’s success in building sustainable, trust-based relationships grounded in ease of use and long-term reliability.

Integrated Digital Solutions for the Business Sector

On the enterprise front, Al-Meshan explained that 2025 marked a strategic shift in Ooredoo Kuwait’s position as a key enabler of institutional digital transformation. The company moved beyond traditional telecom services to deliver integrated digital solutions that support operational development, enhance digital integration, and improve organisational efficiency.

These solutions include advanced connectivity, secure networking, cloud services, Internet of Things (IoT), fleet management, and data solutions—serving the needs of SMEs, large enterprises, and critical national sectors.

Sustainability, Content, and People at the Heart of the Strategy

AlMashaan noted that this strategic direction was reflected in the signing of multiple agreements and partnerships with national entities and specialised technology companies, aimed at developing joint digital solutions, exchanging expertise, and building sustainable local capabilities—strengthening the national innovation ecosystem and supporting organisations in transitioning to more efficient and flexible digital operating models.

She stressed that sustainability was a core pillar of Ooredoo Kuwait’s 2025 strategy, with the company adopting sustainability as a guiding framework for its technological, operational, and community-focused decisions. This included improving network efficiency, reducing waste, supporting educational and cultural initiatives, and building a digitally aware and socially responsible society.

National content also represented a strategic cornerstone, with continued development of Platform 51 as a national umbrella for cultural and media content—preserving national memory, empowering creators, and presenting Kuwaiti identity in a contemporary format.

In this context, initiatives such as children’s theatre and youth-focused content were part of a clear cultural and educational vision, rooted in the belief that investing in children is an investment in the future of society, and that leveraging technology and content to build awareness and values is a fundamental aspect of private-sector national responsibility.

Employees First: The Foundation of Digital Transformation

Internally, AlMashaan affirmed that Ooredoo Kuwait placed strong emphasis in 2025 on human capital—investing in the development of national talent, fostering a culture of innovation and continuous learning, and empowering teams to perform their roles effectively and responsibly.

She underscored that employees are the true drivers of any sustainable digital transformation, and that the success of any national strategy begins within the organisation before its impact is felt across society and the economy.

Local, Regional, and International Awards and Recognition

In 2025, Ooredoo Kuwait achieved notable recognition for institutional excellence, further solidifying its leadership in telecommunications and digital transformation by winning a series of prestigious regional and international awards—clear confirmation of the success and sustainability of its corporate strategy.

AlMashaan stated that the strong momentum of awards reflects the company’s commitment to global best practices, advanced operating models, enhanced customer experience, and continued investment in human capital and innovation. She emphasised that these awards are not an end in themselves, but a testament of confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

At the regional level, Ooredoo Kuwait won two awards at the Asian Telecom Awards 2025:

Telecom Company of the Year

Best Human Resources Initiative

In a significant technological achievement, Ooredoo Kuwait received global recognition from TM Forum, with its Autonomous Networks Level 4 (ANL4) initiative selected—placing the company among the world’s leading telecom operators in advanced self-driving network adoption.

In human capital development, Ooredoo Kuwait won two prestigious awards at the HRM Summit & Awards 2025:

Employer of Choice

Best Employee Benefits Package

The company was also awarded Best Inspiring Workplace in MENA by Inspiring Workplaces Awards.

Internationally, Ooredoo Kuwait secured multiple awards in digital innovation and smart services, reinforcing its commitment to delivering advanced technology solutions for individuals and businesses alike.

The company began 2025 strongly by winning 11 awards at the Stevie Awards 2025, across categories including:

Innovation in Public Service Applications

Innovation in Information and Business Service Applications

Innovation in Business Information Websites and Apps

Innovative Achievement in Sustainability and Sustainable Telecommunications Technologies

Innovation in Technology Development for the Telecommunications Sector

It also won two awards in youth and community empowerment:

Creative Achievement in Youth Empowerment (Smart Cities Acceleration Initiative)

Innovative Achievement in Sustainability

This excellence was crowned with:

Gold Stevie Award – Company of the Year (IT – Telecommunications)

Bronze Stevie Award – Technical Innovation of the Year

Bronze Stevie Award – Company of the Year (Telecommunications Technology)

Ooredoo Kuwait affirmed that these awards represent global recognition of its continued innovation and leadership in the telecom sector, serving as motivation to keep pushing the boundaries of technology and sustainability while reinforcing its role as a national company contributing to Kuwait’s advanced digital future.

In this context, AlMashaan said:

“At Ooredoo Kuwait, we consistently work to go beyond traditional telecommunications to become a key partner in Kuwait’s digital transformation journey. What we achieved in 2025 is not limited to operational success—it reflects an ambitious national vision built on innovation, strategic partnerships, and empowering society with digital opportunities that lead toward the future. We are proud of our role in supporting Kuwait Vision 2035 and building a strong, sustainable knowledge-based economy that serves citizens, drives development, and positions Kuwait among the world’s leading nations in technology and connectivity.”

The achievements of 2025 confirm that Ooredoo Kuwait is no longer merely a telecommunications service provider, but an active strategic partner in advancing national digital transformation—through innovative partnerships, impactful technological initiatives, and strong operational and financial performance that serve citizens, strengthen the economy, and support community development.