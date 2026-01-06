Dubai, UAE — CARMA, the leader in media intelligence and reputation insights, have joined forces with Earned First, a groundbreaking media and events platform dedicated to elevating public relations and corporate affairs. United by a shared passion and commitment to advancing trust and connections in today’s complex communications landscape, the partnership seeks to share meaningful insights and best practices with the global community.

By combining CARMA’s global intelligence capabilities with Earned First’s extensive community and event platform, both organisations aim to equip leaders with deeper analysis, stronger benchmarking and actionable insights designed to support informed decision-making. The partnership covers events in Abu Dhabi and Singapore, where CARMA plans to unveil the latest in its series of Global Country Reputation Reports.

As part of this partnership, CARMA’s Group CEO, Mazen Nahawi, will take the stage on 3rd February at PRAXIS MENA 2026 to officially launch CARMA’s first UAE Country Reputation Report as part of its global reputation report series. The presentation will unveil exclusive insights into the dynamics shaping national reputation, key stakeholder perceptions and the communication strategies organisations can adopt to build trust in an increasingly complex media environment.

“Earned First has built a strong platform for dialogue and collaboration within the communications industry,” said Mazen Nahawi, Group CEO of CARMA. “This partnership enables us to share globally benchmarked intelligence with a community focused on improving how reputation is measured and managed, supporting organisations as they respond to an evolving communications environment.”

“Reputation is no longer something organisations can afford to discuss in theory or manage in isolation; it has become an operating discipline that demands evidence, comparison and leadership judgement,” said Arun Sudhaman, Founding Editor at Earned First. “Partnering with CARMA allows PRAXIS to move the conversation beyond narratives toward measurable credibility, giving leaders the benchmarks and insight they need to make reputation a strategic advantage.”

The partnership will also support future initiatives for communications and corporate affairs professionals, including knowledge-sharing sessions, region-specific insights and collaborative programmes focused on best practice measurement.

PRAXIS MENA 2026 will convene leaders from across the industry, offering a forum for strategic dialogue, practical learning and forward-looking discussion. Registration for the event is now open through Earned First.

For more information, please contact Brazen MENA:

E: carma@brazenmena.com

About CARMA

Expertly helping PR and communications professionals demonstrate the value of their work, CARMA collaborates with both global brands and local organisations across a diverse range of industries. CARMA equips PR and communications professionals with the data, insights, and context needed to make better-informed business decisions.

Our technology provides the most comprehensive monitoring of print, broadcast, online and social media in every continent, across 130+ content partners and 100+ languages. Discover CARMA’s suite of solutions, our team, and the work we do. www.carma.com