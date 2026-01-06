Abu Dhabi, UAE – e& UAE, the flagship telecom arm of global technology group e&, today announced the release of its latest strategic white paper, "Integrated Sensing and Communication in 6G: e&'s Perspective on Strategic Applications, Monetization Potential, and Global Roadmap." The comprehensive report outlines e&’s vision for the next generation of mobile networks, where 6G infrastructure evolves from purely connecting devices to sensing the physical world in real time.

Integrated Sensing and Communication (ISAC) is widely recognised as a defining feature of the upcoming 6G standard. By utilising radio signals for both data transmission and radar-like sensing simultaneously, ISAC enables mobile networks to detect objects, track movements, and monitor environmental conditions with high precision—without the need for additional sensors or cameras.

The new white paper offers a detailed roadmap for this transformation, analysing high-value use cases ranging from industrial automation and drone airspace management to collision avoidance for autonomous vehicles and privacy-preserving healthcare monitoring.

Marwan Bin Shakar, Acting Chief Technology and Information Officer, e& UAE, said: "The transition to 6G represents a fundamental shift in how we view network infrastructure. We are moving from a world of simple connectivity to an era of 'spatial intelligence,' where the network itself becomes a sensor that understands the world around it.

“At e& UAE, we are already laying the groundwork for this future through strategic pilots and partnerships. ISAC will not only enhance the efficiency of our industries and the safety of our smart cities, but it will also unlock entirely new value for our customers—turning every base station into a pillar of digital insight. This white paper reflects our commitment to leading the region into the 6G era, ensuring the UAE remains at the forefront of global technology innovation."

Key highlights from the white paper:

Strategic shift: How 6G transforms base stations into distributed sensors for real-time situational awareness.

How 6G transforms base stations into distributed sensors for real-time situational awareness. Monetisation pathways: from Sensing-as-a-Service and packaged vertical solutions to SLA-based safety slices for reliability-critical services.

from Sensing-as-a-Service and packaged vertical solutions to SLA-based safety slices for reliability-critical services. Use-case analysis: Detailed ranking of market opportunities across manufacturing, transportation, public safety, and immersive media.

Detailed ranking of market opportunities across manufacturing, transportation, public safety, and immersive media. Innovation roadmap: Insights into e& UAE’s recent milestones, including the region’s first ISAC drone detection pilot during GITEX 2025 and Terahertz (THz) spectrum trials.

The white paper is designed for industry leaders, policymakers, and technology strategists seeking a realistic view of what to build, pilot and commercialise on the road to 6G.

To download the full whitepaper, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae/content/dam/eand/assets/docs/general/isac-6g-whitepaper.pdf

