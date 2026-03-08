Ibri Industrial City, affiliated with the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, successfully localised two industrial projects in 2025 with a total investment volume of RO 2 million, bringing the city’s cumulative investment volume to RO 22.6 million by the end of 2025. The two projects span a total area of 60,000 sqm, which brings the total leased area across all projects to approximately 250,000 sqm.

Salah Al Alawi, Director General of Ibri Industrial City, stated that Madayn is preparing to implement a series of projects in the industrial city as part of the 11th Five-Year Development Plan (2026–2030). These projects include the security fence, administration building, Madayn Entrepreneurial Complex in cooperation with the SMEs Development Authority, security project of the services zone, and expanding green areas through tree-planting initiatives.

Al Alawi added that Madayn has recently completed the beautification project of Ibri Industrial City’s main roundabout and the construction of the security gate as part of the infrastructure project. “Work is also underway to complete the integrated service station project, which will include a fuel station, rest area, and service facilities for trucks and vehicles. This project is being developed by an investor to provide services benefitting companies, employees, nearby residential areas, and travellers using the road adjacent to the industrial city.

Ibri Industrial City continues its efforts to provide a supportive investment environment by ensuring the availability of essential infrastructure and services, including roads, lighting, electricity, water, and sewage networks. The city aims to attract a range of industrial, commercial, and service activities, particularly light and medium industries across various sectors, benefitting from its strategic location at the intersection of active trade routes and its proximity to border crossings with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.