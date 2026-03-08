Abu Dhabi, UAE – ADNOC confirms that its operations continue despite current regional developments. The company has activated its well-established protocols and is working closely with the relevant authorities to protect its people, assets, and operations.

Business units are assessing the situation on a product-by-product and transaction-by-transaction basis, considering the ongoing disruption that is affecting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. ADNOC continues to use export capacity that bypasses the Strait and its international storage facilities, ensuring supply continuity to global markets.

ADNOC’s sales and trading teams are proactively engaging with affected customers where shipment schedules may be impacted. ADNOC values its relationships with its commercial partners and will continue to communicate the latest available information directly with them.

As a responsible operator, ADNOC is carefully managing offshore production levels to address storage requirements, while maintaining the safety of its people, assets, and facilities. This approach preserves operational flexibility and will enable the company to resume normal operations without prolonged delay.

ADNOC’s onshore operations continue.

