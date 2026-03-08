Muscat: Reaffirming its commitment to strengthening customer proximity and supporting Oman’s evolving economic landscape, Sohar International has officially opened its new branch in Al Mouj, one of the Sultanate’s most prominent residential and commercial destinations. Strategically located within Al Mouj Walk, the branch was officially inaugurated by H.E. Halima bint Rashid Al Zarriyah, Chairperson of the Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (ASMED), in the presence of Sohar International’s Chairman, Said Mohamed Al-Aufi, Chief Executive Officer Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, and members of the Executive Management. The official opening took place on the sidelines of the Sohar International Souq – Layali Al Mouj, which was also launched on the same day, further positioning the bank at the heart of a vibrant lifestyle and commercial hub.

Commenting on the branch opening, Abdul Qadir Al Sumali, Chief Retail and Premier Banking Officer at Sohar International, said: “While digital banking continues to transform how customers interact with financial services, physical proximity within dynamic economic communities remains fundamental to building trust and sustaining long-term relationships. Our presence in Al Mouj reflects a deliberate and data-driven approach to network expansion—positioning our services within integrated communities where residential living, commerce, and economic activity converge. Through this strategic placement, we aim to deepen customer engagement and strengthen our advisory role in supporting individuals and businesses as they navigate their financial ambitions. This expansion also aligns with our broader commitment to supporting Oman’s economic development priorities and the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, by maintaining a balanced banking model that integrates advanced digital capabilities with meaningful in-person engagement.”

The Al Mouj branch offers Sohar International’s comprehensive suite of banking services, catering to both individual and business customers across their day-to-day and more advanced financial needs. Services include account opening, card issuance, deposits, financing solutions, and advisory support, delivered by a team of experienced banking professionals committed to providing informed and responsive guidance. Designed in line with Sohar International’s contemporary brand identity, the branch reflects clarity, professionalism, and operational efficiency, ensuring a consistent service standard across the bank’s physical network.

This forms part of the bank’s ongoing network optimization strategy. The Al Mouj branch represents a strategic enhancement to Sohar International’s physical presence, reinforcing its focus on accessibility, relationship-led banking, and service excellence in high-growth, mixed-use communities. As customer expectations continue to evolve alongside digital transformation, the bank remains committed to maintaining a balanced model that integrates digital capability with meaningful in-person engagement.

The establishment of the Al Mouj branch forms part of Sohar International’s broader network development framework, guided by customer concentration, economic activity patterns, and long-term service demand. Through this measured and disciplined approach, the bank continues to evolve its footprint responsibly — balancing growth with governance, relevance with accessibility, and innovation with relationship continuity — while reinforcing its role within Oman’s dynamic banking landscape.

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om