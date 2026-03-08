Dubai/Gurugram: With airspace over Saudi Arabia and Oman remaining open, Air India and Air India Express continue to operate their scheduled services to and from Jeddah and Muscat. Air India is maintaining scheduled flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Jeddah and back. Air India Express continues scheduled operations connecting Muscat with Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai and Kannur, as well as services between Jeddah and Bengaluru, Kozhikode and Mangaluru.

Given the continued airspace restrictions in other parts of West Asia, both airlines are operating additional non-scheduled flights on 8 March, with approvals from the Indian and local authorities. Air India will operate additional non-scheduled flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Dubai and back, while Air India Express will operate 30 additional flights between India and UAE cities - Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah.

The following scheduled flights are planned to operate on 8th March 2026:

Country Airport Airline Sector Flight no Oman Muscat (MCT) Air India Express Mumbai - Muscat - Mumbai IX235 / IX236 Delhi - Muscat - Delhi IX163 / IX164 Kochi - Muscat - Kochi IX431 / IX432 Kochi - Muscat - Kochi IX441 / IX442 Kozhikode - Muscat - Kozhikode IX337 / IX338 Kozhikode - Muscat - Kozhikode IX318 / IX317 Thiruvananthapuram - Muscat - Thiruvananthapuram IX550 / IX549 Saudia Arabia Jeddah (JED) Air India Delhi - Jeddah - Delhi AI2255 / AI2256 Mumbai - Jeddah - Mumbai AI2245 / AI2246 Air India Express Kozhikode - Jeddah - Kozhikode IX397 / IX398 Mangaluru – Jeddah- Mangaluru IX845/846 Bengaluru-Jeddah-Bengaluru IX941/942



The following additional non-scheduled flights are planned for 8 March. Since these flights are intended primarily for stranded travellers, priority will be given to guests holding existing bookings with either carrier.

Country Airport Airline Sector Flight no UAE Dubai (DXB) Air India Mumbai - Dubai - Delhi AI4201 / AI4202 Delhi - Dubai - Delhi AI4205 / AI4206 Air India Express Mumbai - Dubai - Mumbai IX2117 / IX2118 Mumbai - Dubai - Mumbai IX1117 / IX1118 Delhi - Dubai - Delhi IX2115 / IX2116 Bengaluru - Dubai - Bengaluru IX1115 / IX1116 Ras Al Khaimah (RKT) Air India Express Mumbai - Ras Al Khaimah - Mumbai IX1121 / IX1122 Mumbai - Ras Al Khaimah - Mumbai IX6605 / IX6606 Kochi - Ras Al Khaimah - Kochi IX1123 / IX1125 Delhi - Ras Al Khaimah - Delhi IX6603 / IX6604 Bengaluru - Ras Al Khaimah - Bengaluru IX6701 / IX6702 Abu Dhabi (AUH) Air India Express Mumbai - Abu Dhabi - Mumbai IX257 / IX268 Bengaluru - Abu Dhabi - Bengaluru IX865 / IX866 Sharjah (SHJ) Air India Express Mumbai - Sharjah - Mumbai IX251 / IX252 Bengaluru - Sharjah - Bengaluru IX6607 / IX6608 Oman Muscat (MCT) Air India Express Mumbai - Muscat - Mumbai IX1112 / IX1113 Delhi - Muscat - Delhi IX6601 / IX6602

All scheduled flights of Air India Express to and from Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Kuwait, and Riyadh stand cancelled until 13 March, while Air India’s scheduled flights to and from Dammam, Doha and Riyadh remain cancelled until 10 March. Guests booked to travel on any of the cancelled flights may conveniently rebook to a future date at no additional charge or opt for a full refund.

Air India guests are advised to raise their rebooking or cancellation requests on the airline’s website at http://airindia.com. For more information, please contact the 24x7 customer support hotline at +911169329333 or +911169329999.

Air India Express guests booked to travel from any station in the UAE can conveniently rebook their flights without additional charges on Air India Express' additional commercial flights operating from any UAE station to any destination in India.

Example:

A guest with an active booking on a cancelled Dubai – Jaipur flight can now move their booking to a Ras Al Khaimah – Delhi flight at no extra cost.

Air India and Air India Express are proactively reaching out to impacted guests using the mobile numbers registered with the airline to provide rebooking options. Guests are requested to ensure their current and active mobile numbers are updated with the airline to receive these important notifications.

Air India Express guests with active bookings can also rebook their flights through the airline’s AI‑powered digital assistant Tia, available on WhatsApp at +91 63600 12345.

Air India group is exploring every opportunity to operate other additional ad-hoc flights to and from destinations in West Asia.

Air India’s services to Europe (including the United Kingdom) and North America are operating as per schedule since 2 March 2026 on safe alternative routes. Due to the extended routing in the current circumstances, flights from India to North America are making technical stops at Rome (Fiumicino) or Vienna before continuing to the respective destinations.