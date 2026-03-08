PHOTO
Dubai/Gurugram: With airspace over Saudi Arabia and Oman remaining open, Air India and Air India Express continue to operate their scheduled services to and from Jeddah and Muscat. Air India is maintaining scheduled flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Jeddah and back. Air India Express continues scheduled operations connecting Muscat with Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai and Kannur, as well as services between Jeddah and Bengaluru, Kozhikode and Mangaluru.
Given the continued airspace restrictions in other parts of West Asia, both airlines are operating additional non-scheduled flights on 8 March, with approvals from the Indian and local authorities. Air India will operate additional non-scheduled flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Dubai and back, while Air India Express will operate 30 additional flights between India and UAE cities - Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah.
The following scheduled flights are planned to operate on 8th March 2026:
|
Country
|
Airport
|
Airline
|
Sector
|
Flight no
|
Oman
|
Muscat (MCT)
|
Air India Express
|
Mumbai - Muscat - Mumbai
|
IX235 / IX236
|
Delhi - Muscat - Delhi
|
IX163 / IX164
|
Kochi - Muscat - Kochi
|
IX431 / IX432
|
Kochi - Muscat - Kochi
|
IX441 / IX442
|
Kozhikode - Muscat - Kozhikode
|
IX337 / IX338
|
Kozhikode - Muscat - Kozhikode
|
IX318 / IX317
|
Thiruvananthapuram - Muscat - Thiruvananthapuram
|
IX550 / IX549
|
Saudia Arabia
|
Jeddah (JED)
|
Air India
|
Delhi - Jeddah - Delhi
|
AI2255 / AI2256
|
Mumbai - Jeddah - Mumbai
|
AI2245 / AI2246
|
Air India Express
|
Kozhikode - Jeddah - Kozhikode
|
IX397 / IX398
|
Mangaluru – Jeddah- Mangaluru
|
IX845/846
|
Bengaluru-Jeddah-Bengaluru
|
IX941/942
The following additional non-scheduled flights are planned for 8 March. Since these flights are intended primarily for stranded travellers, priority will be given to guests holding existing bookings with either carrier.
|
Country
|
Airport
|
Airline
|
Sector
|
Flight no
|
UAE
|
Dubai (DXB)
|
Air India
|
Mumbai - Dubai - Delhi
|
AI4201 / AI4202
|
Delhi - Dubai - Delhi
|
AI4205 / AI4206
|
Air India Express
|
Mumbai - Dubai - Mumbai
|
IX2117 / IX2118
|
Mumbai - Dubai - Mumbai
|
IX1117 / IX1118
|
Delhi - Dubai - Delhi
|
IX2115 / IX2116
|
Bengaluru - Dubai - Bengaluru
|
IX1115 / IX1116
|
Ras Al Khaimah (RKT)
|
Air India Express
|
Mumbai - Ras Al Khaimah - Mumbai
|
IX1121 / IX1122
|
Mumbai - Ras Al Khaimah - Mumbai
|
IX6605 / IX6606
|
Kochi - Ras Al Khaimah - Kochi
|
IX1123 / IX1125
|
Delhi - Ras Al Khaimah - Delhi
|
IX6603 / IX6604
|
Bengaluru - Ras Al Khaimah - Bengaluru
|
IX6701 / IX6702
|
Abu Dhabi (AUH)
|
Air India Express
|
Mumbai - Abu Dhabi - Mumbai
|
IX257 / IX268
|
Bengaluru - Abu Dhabi - Bengaluru
|
IX865 / IX866
|
Sharjah (SHJ)
|
Air India Express
|
Mumbai - Sharjah - Mumbai
|
IX251 / IX252
|
Bengaluru - Sharjah - Bengaluru
|
IX6607 / IX6608
|
Oman
|
Muscat (MCT)
|
Air India Express
|
Mumbai - Muscat - Mumbai
|
IX1112 / IX1113
|
Delhi - Muscat - Delhi
|
IX6601 / IX6602
All scheduled flights of Air India Express to and from Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Kuwait, and Riyadh stand cancelled until 13 March, while Air India’s scheduled flights to and from Dammam, Doha and Riyadh remain cancelled until 10 March. Guests booked to travel on any of the cancelled flights may conveniently rebook to a future date at no additional charge or opt for a full refund.
Air India guests are advised to raise their rebooking or cancellation requests on the airline’s website at http://airindia.com. For more information, please contact the 24x7 customer support hotline at +911169329333 or +911169329999.
Air India Express guests booked to travel from any station in the UAE can conveniently rebook their flights without additional charges on Air India Express' additional commercial flights operating from any UAE station to any destination in India.
Example:
A guest with an active booking on a cancelled Dubai – Jaipur flight can now move their booking to a Ras Al Khaimah – Delhi flight at no extra cost.
Air India and Air India Express are proactively reaching out to impacted guests using the mobile numbers registered with the airline to provide rebooking options. Guests are requested to ensure their current and active mobile numbers are updated with the airline to receive these important notifications.
Air India Express guests with active bookings can also rebook their flights through the airline’s AI‑powered digital assistant Tia, available on WhatsApp at +91 63600 12345.
Air India group is exploring every opportunity to operate other additional ad-hoc flights to and from destinations in West Asia.
Air India’s services to Europe (including the United Kingdom) and North America are operating as per schedule since 2 March 2026 on safe alternative routes. Due to the extended routing in the current circumstances, flights from India to North America are making technical stops at Rome (Fiumicino) or Vienna before continuing to the respective destinations.