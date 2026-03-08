Earnings per share reach 154 fils

Chairman Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad bin Nasser Al-Thani: 56% profit growth reflects our long-term commitment to shareholders

CEO Abdulaziz Yaqoub Al-babtain: Strategic partnerships position Ooredoo at the forefront of technology in line with Kuwait Vision 2035

Kuwait – Ooredoo Kuwait has approved a record cash dividend of 150 fils per share, the highest in the company’s history, following the approval of shareholders during its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Assembly meeting for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.

The meeting was held on Wednesday, 4 March 2026, at the company’s headquarters with 93% shareholder attendance.

The session was chaired by board member Dr. Yousif Al-Sulaili, representing Chairman Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad bin Nasser Al-Thani, while Omar Al-Bassam, Chief Human Resources and Administration Officer, represented CEO Abdulaziz Yaqoub Al-Babtain.

During the meeting, shareholders approved the board’s recommendation to distribute a 150% cash dividend of the nominal share value, equivalent to 150 fils per share, after deducting treasury shares. Shareholders registered in the company’s records as of 24 March 2026 will be entitled to the dividend.

The General Assembly also approved the appointment of KPMG Al-Qenaei & Partners as the company’s external auditor for the 2026 financial year, with the board authorized to determine their fees.

Strong Financial Performance and Sustainable Growth

Ooredoo Kuwait Group delivered strong financial results in 2025, supported by robust operational performance across its key markets in Kuwait, Algeria, Tunisia and the Maldives.

Key financial highlights include:

Consolidated revenues increased by 9% to KWD 774 million , compared with KWD 711 million in 2024 .

to , compared with . Total customer base grew by 3% to 27.4 million , up from 26.6 million in the previous year.

to , up from in the previous year. EBITDA rose by 20% to KWD 313 million , compared with KWD 262 million in 2024 , with a strong 40% margin .

to , compared with , with a strong . Excluding a one-off provision for doubtful debts recorded in both 2024 and 2025, adjusted EBITDA growth reached 16% year-on-year .

. Net profit attributable to the company surged 56% to KWD 77 million , compared with KWD 49 million in 2024 .

to , compared with . Excluding the exceptional provision, adjusted net profit growth stood at 33% , reflecting strong operational performance.

, reflecting strong operational performance. Earnings per share reached 154 fils, compared with 99 fils in the previous year.

Sustainable Commercial Momentum

Commenting on the results, Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad bin Nasser Al-Thani, Chairman of Ooredoo Kuwait, said the company’s 2025 results reflect strong and disciplined performance supported by sustainable commercial momentum across its key markets.

“Our consolidated revenues grew by 9%, while EBITDA increased by 20%. Net profit rose by 56% to reach KWD 77 million,” he said.

“These results reflect our firm commitment to sustainable growth and our focus on delivering long-term value to our shareholders.”

He added that the strong performance was driven by continuous improvements in customer experience, Ooredoo’s network leadership in Kuwait, and continued growth supported by operational efficiency and targeted investments in infrastructure.

The board’s recommendation to distribute 150 fils per share, he noted, reflects the company’s capital management strategy and its commitment to delivering sustainable shareholder returns.

He also expressed confidence in the company’s ability to maintain positive momentum in 2026, supported by its strong position in the telecommunications sector.

Positive Financial Results

For his part, Ooredoo Kuwait CEO Abdulaziz Yaqoub Al-Babtain said the company’s 2025 results marked a milestone in its growth journey, reflecting strong performance and sustainable growth that further strengthens its market leadership.

“I am pleased to announce our positive financial results for 2025, which reflect strong performance and sustainable growth, reaffirming the strength of our strategy and the clarity of our vision,” he said.

“2025 was a pivotal year for Ooredoo. We successfully translated our plans into tangible achievements that strengthened our position in the local market and reinforced our digital leadership across the region.”

Al-Babtain highlighted several key milestones achieved during the year, including the launch of 5G Advanced (5G-A) technology, significantly enhancing network efficiency and speeds.

The company also announced the readiness of Kuwait’s first AI-supported data centre, developed in partnership with NVIDIA, which will serve as a foundation for a secure national artificial intelligence ecosystem supporting Kuwait’s digital economy.

Beyond technological development, Ooredoo also received multiple international recognitions, including the Telecom Company of the Year award for the second consecutive year at the Asian Telecom Awards, alongside several industry awards for artificial intelligence, network development and digital innovation.

The CEO noted that both the consumer and enterprise segments recorded strong growth, supported by the strong performance of the company’s telecommunications services and a fast-paced growth strategy focused on value creation and improved returns.

Ooredoo also continued expanding its strategic partnerships across both the public and private sectors, moving beyond traditional telecommunications to provide a broader ecosystem of digital solutions including Internet of Things (IoT), cloud services, and advanced digital applications in line with Kuwait Vision 2035 and the country’s digital transformation agenda.

“Our strong financial performance and exceptional profits, together with the board’s recommendation to distribute a 150% dividend, underline the strength of our financial position and our ability to deliver sustainable value to shareholders,” Al-Babtain said.

He also stressed that human capital remains Ooredoo’s most valuable asset, noting that employees play a central role in driving the company’s achievements.

“We enter 2026 with confidence and greater ambition, supported by strong financial foundations and a clear determination to continue innovating and strengthening our position as a leading digital partner shaping Kuwait’s digital future.”