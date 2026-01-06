Dubai, UAE – Yango Group, a global tech company, today shared new insights into the usage of its bilingual AI assistant, Yango Yasmina, on AI speakers in the UAE. The data reveals that Yasmina’s average daily active users grew sixfold in Q4 2025 compared to Q4 2024. Overall interactions increased more than fivefold over the same period.

Based on aggregated and anonymised usage data, the findings also highlight consistently high day-to-day engagement. In Q4 2025, users averaged approximately 22 interactions per user per day, with peak days reaching up to 44 interactions per user per day. This pattern suggests that Yasmina is deeply integrated into users’ daily routines throughout the day, rather than being used for single, isolated commands.

The data on language preferences indicates that Arabic is the primary language of interaction with Yasmina in the UAE. In Q4 2025, 60% of daily users engaged with the AI assistant primarily in Arabic, while 28% used English only mode and 12% preferred the bilingual mode. This distribution aligns with Yasmina’s region-specific design — among other features, the AI assistant provides prayer times alerts, Hijri calendar dates, and plays Quran recitations.

In Arabic, user interactions cluster along three dominant interaction scenarios. General conversation — free-form chat on a wide range of topics — accounts for 45% of Arabic-language interactions. Content playback represents 22% of interactions and covers requests to play music, audiobooks, fairy tales, and radio stations. The third major scenario for Arabic interactions, accounting for 7% of usage, involves religious features.

In English, general conversation makes up 34% of interactions, followed closely by content playback at 32%. The third most common use case is time management (8%), which includes setting alarms, timers, and reminders. Together, these top-three scenarios show a clear difference in user behaviour: Arabic interactions frequently include faith-based routines, while English interactions are more often oriented toward day-to-day planning tasks.

"With 97% of UAE residents now using AI, we're proud to see Yasmina become a trusted companion in everyday life for users across the country," said Rami Abu Arja, Senior Innovation Marketing Manager at Yasmina, Yango Group. "Our goal is to make advanced AI technologies feel natural, useful, and locally relevant, and these results show we’re on the right path."

Yasmina is available across Yango Group's entire range of smart speakers — Yasmina Lite, Mini, Midi, and Max — all offered on Amazon.ae, noon, Virgin Megastore, Carrefour, and other major retailers in the UAE.

About Yango Group

Yango Group is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, the company reshapes and enhances leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions. The mission is to bridge the gap between world-leading innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences. For more information, please visit www.yango.com.