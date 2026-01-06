Dubai: Deliverect, a global ecosystem of on and off-premise solutions that empowers restaurants and retailers to sell anywhere and deliver everywhere, has launched Deliverect Kiosk in the MENA region.

A fully integrated self-service solution designed to streamline in-store operations and elevate the customer experience, Deliverect Kiosk aims to empower customers to browse, order, and pay seamlessly when ordering in stores. By installing kiosks, restaurants can benefit from better customer experiences, reduced waiting and queuing times, and no staff involvement.

The introduction of Deliverect Kiosk in the MENA region comes at a vital time when the F&B industry is growing rapidly as more people seek convenient, efficient, and seamless dining experiences.

Deliverect Kiosk is already available in restaurants across Germany, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium and the UK, with findings showing the systems have helped reduce order time by 17% on average while 50% of orders have included an upsell. Furthermore, the Kiosks also contribute to 30% higher ticket sizes with smart and automated selling options.

Naji Haddad, Vice President of EMEA at Deliverect, said: “The launch of Deliverect Kiosk represents another important milestone for the company, where restaurants can reap the benefits and accelerate their business revenues even more while also enhancing customer experiences.

“Not only is Deliverect Kiosk a catalyst when it comes to boosting productivity and sales, but this user-friendly innovative tech system is widely used by some of the popular brands in the world today, and we’re delighted that businesses in the MENA region can now leverage them which will help make their day-to-day operations easier.”

More than just a self-service screen, Deliverect Kiosk is tech-driven, unlocking a cloud-based, fully integrated ordering experience designed to drive conversion and scale with ease. The Kiosk ensures that menus are centrally managed and updated in real time across all locations, with built-in upselling and smart bundling to grow ticket sizes.

Whether counter-service, QSR, or dine-in, the Kiosk offers flexible hardware options, floor-standing, wall-mounted, or countertop to suit any restaurant layout and real-time stock synchronisation with businesses’ POS, ensuring customers only see what’s available; creating a smoother, more satisfying guest experience from first tap to order fulfilment.

About Deliverect

Established in 2018, Deliverect is a global ecosystem of on and off-premise solutions for digital sales. Today, a number of different brands are part of Deliverect’s portfolio including Deliverect Restaurants, which maximises businesses’ presence on delivery platforms through its automations, Retail which helps owners take full control of their online grocery orders, and Deliverect Direct that drives more frequent automated sales. Dispatch is also another, orchestrating deliveries across mile last-mile providers.

With our enterprise expertise, unrivalled reliability, largest integrations network and 24/7 premium support, Deliverect operates in more than 52 global markets, empowering more than 68,000 establishments including renowned chains such as Burger King, Little Caesars and Pret A Manger and has helped process more than 1 billion orders to date across different food delivery channels like Keeta, Noon, Careem and Jaheza.

To find out more information, visit deliverect.com.