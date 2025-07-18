Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, has launched its largest ever private treaty sale of solar inverters, including over 5,000 brand-new units. This unique opportunity follows the closure of Solar Supply, a solar equipment supplier located in Sweden, and offers a significant volume of premium solar technology assets from its stockpile for immediate purchase.

The available inventory includes solar inverters and accessories from leading European and international manufacturers such as Fronius, Goodwe, Growatt, SolarEdge and Sungrow.

“This is an exceptional opportunity for solar installers and renewable energy businesses to access a large volume of high-quality, unused solar inverters at some of the most competitive prices in the market,” said Bryn Carroll, Director Industrial at Gordon Brothers. “With potential ongoing challenges in OEM supply chains, this sale allows businesses to secure inventory now, whether single items or large-scale quantities of solar inverters and accessories, to future-proof their operations and meet growing demand without delay.”

The available assets include but are not limited to:

1,063 Fronius string type inverters ranging from 3.7kW–20kW

830 Goodwe string type inverters, ranging from 6kW–100kW

1,960 Goodwe hybrid type inverters, ranging from 6.5kW–10kW

59 Growatt string type inverters, ranging from 17kW–175kW

149 SolarEdge string type inverters, ranging from 4kW–25kW

1,291 Sungrow string type inverters, ranging from 6kW–17kW

Additional available accessories include various connectors and smart meters.

Interested buyers are encouraged to explore the online asset listings on their website.

Viewings can be arranged by appointment, with all items stored in Karlshamn, Sweden, and international shipping options are available for both individual units and bulk orders.

Gordon Brothers leverages decades of experience buying, selling, operating and valuing assets in the industrial economy across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has maximised liquidity through realisable asset value by providing the people, expertise and capital to solve business challenges. Our solutions-oriented approach across asset services, lending, financing and trading gives clients the insights, strategies and time to optimise asset values throughout the business cycle. We work across the full spectrum of assets globally with deep expertise in retail, commercial, industrial, brands and real estate. We are headquartered in Boston with over 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.