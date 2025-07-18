Abu Dhabi – e& and 4iG Group, the leading provider of integrated telecommunications services in Hungary and the Western Balkans, have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore collaboration across key areas of digital infrastructure.

Hatem Dowidar, Group Chief Executive Officer, e&, said: “Our strategic partnership with 4iG is an important step in strengthening cross-regional digital infrastructure that supports economic growth, resilience, and innovation. Rooted in purposeful innovation and a belief in the power of infrastructure to unlock human potential, we see this collaboration as a platform for long-term projects that bridge continents, empower communities, and accelerate inclusive digital transformation across the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.”

Gellért Jászai, Chairman, 4iG Group, said: “Partnering with e& opens new avenues for collaboration across fast-growing digital corridors that link Europe with the Middle East and Africa. By combining our regional strength with e&’s global reach, we are building a strategic alliance focused on unlocking long-term value through innovation, infrastructure development, and shared investment opportunities.”

The MoU sets the framework for future cooperation between e& and 4iG in the planning, development, and operation of advanced connectivity and data infrastructure. This includes potential joint initiatives in subsea and terrestrial networks, large-scale data centres, and other strategic projects that enhance digital interconnection between the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

The preliminary scope also includes a jointly developed data centre in Albania to support subsea data traffic, and the potential development of other digital infrastructure in Hungary via e& PPF Telecom. Furthermore, the partnership will aim to cooperate on planning, implementation and operation of Subsea cable projects connecting primarily Middle East, North Africa and Europe. This will support the digital needs of tens of millions in the region, supporting global trade and economic development.

By combining e&’s global expertise in telecom infrastructure and network development with 4iG’s regional leadership and decades of experience in transit networks across the Western Balkans, the partnership lays the groundwork for scalable digital infrastructure projects and increased cross-border collaboration.

This agreement is part of a broader set of strategic MoUs signed by 4iG Group with leading UAE entities, including EDGE Group and Mubadala Investment Company. Together, these partnerships reflect a shared ambition to deepen economic ties between Hungary and the UAE, while advancing cooperation in priority sectors such as digital infrastructure, defence technologies, and strategic investments. This also sets the path for future trade alliances: flexible, strategic, and built on common pillars of sustainable development, innovation, and economic cooperation.

About e&

e& is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. With the group's financial performance in 2024 showing a consolidated revenue of AED 59.2 billion and a net profit of AED 10.8 billion, e& continues to maintain its position as a financial powerhouse, reflected by its strong credit rating and solid balance sheet.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, e& has evolved from a telecom pioneer into a technology group. Its footprint now spans 38 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The Group is structured around five core business pillars: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital, each catering to distinct customer and market needs. These pillars empower e& to lead in various sectors, from telecom and digital lifestyle to enterprise services and venture investments. The ongoing strategic investments in AI, IoT, 5G and cloud services reinforce its leadership in the global technology landscape, driving the future of smart connectivity and innovation.

Driven by innovation, sustainability and a commitment to digital empowerment, e& is set on creating a smarter, more connected future for individuals, businesses and communities.

About 4iG Group

4iG Plc. is a Hungarian majority-owned company based in Budapest. It is a leading telecommunication, IT, aerospace and defence group in Hungary and the Western Balkans, and a key player in the knowledge-based digital economy. The Budapest Stock Exchange-listed company has a fresh and innovative approach, and its position as Hungary’s leading IT systems integrator makes it a leading business service provider in the region’s digital transformation. 4iG’s dynamic expansion strategy has resulted in the company becoming a dominant player in the Hungarian and Western Balkan telecom markets. The Group is continuously expanding its services, expertise, and portfolio to meet the changing needs and demands of the telecom and IT markets. 4iG Group is a substantial employer, with a workforce of over 8,000 people.