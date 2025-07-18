CFI, the region’s leading online trading provider, is proud to announce its official partnership with the Egyptian Basketball Federation (EBF), marking a significant milestone in the company’s regional sports sponsorship strategy. The collaboration reinforces CFI’s commitment to supporting local sports while driving meaningful community engagement through national pride and athletic excellence.

The partnership cements CFI’s position as an active contributor to Egypt’s sporting landscape, reflecting a shared vision of developing basketball across all levels, from youth to elite national representation.

As the Official Online Trading Partner of the Egyptian Basketball Federation (EBF), the standout element of this partnership is that CFI’s logo will appear on the shorts of all national team players, coaches, and medical staff, across men's, women’s, and youth teams, whether competing locally or representing Egypt on the international stage. Additionally, the brand will feature prominently during all EBF-organized matches, with on-ground and wall advertising strategically placed to maximize audience reach. CFI’s identity will be integrated into digital screens, banners, and backdrops throughout the tournament calendar, ensuring a strong and consistent presence. The partnership extends to digital platforms as well, with CFI featured as an official sponsor on the Federation’s social media channels and live match broadcasts, including high-profile tournaments such as the Associated League Championship, Egypt Cup, Super League, and Super Cup.

The collaboration also includes initiatives designed to deepen fan engagement and highlight CFI’s connection to the community, such as exclusive experiences with the Egyptian National Team and premium access to major games.

This partnership builds on CFI’s growing portfolio of regional sponsorships and reflects its broader mission to align with causes and institutions that inspire excellence, ambition, and progress.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Egyptian Basketball Federation (EBF) in a way that reflects our commitment to empowering individuals, nurturing ambition, and strengthening community ties," said Ziad Melhem, CEO of CFI Financial Group.

"Egypt is a pivotal market for us, rich with potential and talent. Through this partnership, we aim to support the country’s vibrant sports scene while also reaffirming our dedication to providing Egyptians with direct, trusted access to local trading and investing opportunities."

"We’re proud to welcome CFI as an official partner of the Egyptian Basketball Federation," said Amr Moselhy, Chairman of EBF. "Their support will help us elevate the profile of Egyptian basketball, both locally and on the international stage, while opening new doors for fan engagement and brand collaboration.”

As CFI continues to expand its footprint across the region, partnerships like this reflect its vision of being more than a financial services provider. By aligning with national sports and community initiatives, CFI reinforces its commitment to progress, unity, and empowering people to take charge of their financial futures, all while celebrating local pride and ambition.

About CFI: CFI Financial Group, established in 1998, is MENA's leading online trading broker with over 25 years of experience. Operating from key locations like London, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Cape Town, Baku, Beirut, Amman, and Cairo, CFI provides seamless access to both global and local markets. Offering diverse trading options across equities, currencies, commodities, and more, CFI delivers superior conditions, including zero-pip spreads, no commission fees, and ultra-fast execution.

The company is a leader in AI-driven tools, offering intuitive and advanced solutions for traders of all experience levels. CFI fosters financial literacy through multilingual educational content and inspires excellence through partnerships with global icons like AC Milan, FIBA WASL, and MI Cape Town cricket team, as well as the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. With Seven-Time Formula One™ World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton as Global Brand Ambassador, CFI reflects a shared commitment to innovation and success while supporting cultural and community initiatives worldwide.