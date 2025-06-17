Vertiv, a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, has introduced its new energy-efficient 142kW cooling and power reference architecture for the NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 platform.

In addition to fully integrated end-to-end cooling and power strategies for this next generation platform, the reference architecture unlocks a new era of infrastructure design by shifting from traditional buildouts.

Vertiv solutions are available as SimReady 3D assets in the NVIDIA Omniverse Blueprint for AI factory design and operations.

The reference architecture can be customized for bespoke data center designs to dramatically reduce planning times and reduce risk during the buildout process, said the company in a statement.

Vertiv works with NVIDIA and its data center roadmaps, to develop AI infrastructure strategies and deployment-ready designs that anticipate increased rack power densities.

For example, Vertiv is collaborating with NVIDIA to support 800 VDC data center power infrastructure for 1 MW IT racks and beyond, with Vertiv solutions available starting in 2026.

"Building upon our strong collaboration with NVIDIA and a shared vision to advance AI infrastructure, Vertiv is proud to release our comprehensive reference design and SimReady 3D assets for the NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 platform," stated Scott Armul, executive vice president of global portfolio and business units at Vertiv.

"Vertiv solutions allow customers to not only scale faster, but to optimize their AI-focused data centers digitally before a single physical module is built," he stated.

"By combining NVIDIA’s advanced AI platforms with Vertiv’s expertise in power and cooling infrastructure, we’re enabling customers to deploy next-generation data centers that are more efficient, scalable, and ready for the most demanding AI workloads," remarked Dion Harris, senior director of HPC and AI Infrastructure at NVIDIA.

"Together, we’re helping organizations unlock new levels of performance and sustainability as they build the future of AI," noteed Harris.

"The reference architecture for NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 is part of the Vertiv 360AI infrastructure platform, designed to help customers navigate integrated solutions for powering and cooling AI workloads and other high-performance computing applications," he added.