BANGUI - UAE-based Global South Utilities (GSU), a Resources Investment Company, has officially broken ground on a 50-megawatt solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant in Sakaï, Central African Republic (CAR), marking a major step forward in the country’s energy access and clean energy transition.

The project is expected to supply clean electricity to more than 300,000 households and to offset over 50,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year, will also include a 10 megawatt-hour Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to enhance grid stability and ensure continuous power availability. In addition to improving energy availability, the initiative will create new employment opportunities in the renewable energy sector, supporting local skills development and economic inclusion.

The ceremony was attended by Faustin-Archange Touadéra, President of the Central African Republic, Pascal Bida Koyagbele, Minister of state for strategic investments and major work, along with senior government officials and GSU leadership.

“For the Central African Republic, this project will play a key role in expanding energy access to communities across the country,” said Ali Alshimmari, Managing Director and CEO of GSU. “It represents another milestone in our commitment to delivering clean, scalable energy solutions in places that others may see as difficult - but which we view as gateways to opportunity and sustainable growth.”

The Sakaï solar project follows the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed between the UAE and CAR in March 2025, which aims to deepen bilateral trade and investment across key sectors.

This plant is part of GSU’s growing portfolio of clean energy projects across Africa, reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to climate-friendly investments and practical economic partnerships with countries in the Global South.