JEDDAH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman emphasized the urgent need to stop the assaults on the Palestinian people, ensure safe humanitarian and relief corridors, and end their suffering by enabling them to attain all their legitimate rights, including establishing their independent state and living in peace.



In a message marking the arrival of Eid Al-Fitr, King Salman expressed gratitude to Allah for the completion of Ramadan and prayed for the acceptance of fasting and prayers from everyone, looking forward to the holiday bringing joy and blessings.



King Salman reflected on the many blessings bestowed upon Saudi Arabia, including national unity, the honor of serving the Two Holy Mosques, and welcoming pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors.



He continued the legacy of the Kingdom's founder, King Abdulaziz Bin Abdulrahman, and his successors in serving the guests of Allah, ensuring their rituals are performed with ease.



The King commended the efforts that allowed millions of Umrah performers to complete their rituals smoothly during Ramadan, thanking the continuous efforts of state sectors in facilitating worshippers' journeys.



King Salman concluded his message with prayers for the continued security, safety, and stability of Saudi Arabia and wished everyone a blessed Eid Al-Fitr.

