RIYADH — Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), has implemented as many as 1,072 projects dedicated for the most needy women in 79 countries around the world. Implementation of these projects, which are valued at nearly $724 million, coincide with International Women's Day, which falls on March 8 each year.



The projects implemented by KSrelief included provision of assistance to Yemeni women and empowering them economically, building their capacities by providing training programs in the professional and commercial fields, and providing them with the necessary tools that help them find income-generating opportunities that contribute to improving the livelihoods of the beneficiaries and their families.



The KSrelief also made available of services to ensure protection of women and girls affected by gender-based violence. This is through strengthening the capacities of governmental and non-governmental institutions in managing cases of gender-based violence, enhancing understanding and awareness of women's and girls' rights through media, carrying out awareness and education campaigns, provision of psychological and social support and legal advice to them, and finding shelter for some of the survivors of violence.



KSrelief had implemented voluntary medical projects to perform surgical operations in the field of obstetrics and gynecology in several countries such as Yemen, El Salvador, Mauritania, Gambia, and Cameroon. It also carried out projects to treat severe malnutrition in children, pregnant and lactating women, including providing treatment and health care for them in some needy countries, in order to contribute to alleviating the suffering of patients with limited income.



It is noteworthy that since its establishment, the KSrelief has implemented 3,361 projects in various vital sectors covering 106 countries around the world, with a value exceeding $7 billion, benefiting millions of the most vulnerable and needy groups in the targeted countries without any discrimination.

