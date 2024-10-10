RIYADH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has recovered from lung infection, the Royal Court said in a statement on Wednesday.



"King Salman has completed on Wednesday, Oct. 9, medical examinations due to the inflammation in the lungs and that was recovered, praise be to God," the Royal Court said, adding, "may God protect Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and grant him health and wellness," the Saudi Press Agency reported.



The King had undergone medical tests on Sunday evening, following recommendations from the Royal Clinics due to lung inflammation, the Royal Court announced in an earlier statement.

