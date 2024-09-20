RIYADH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman announced on Thursday the launch of King Salman Non-profit Foundation, which derives from his longstanding charitable and humanitarian initiatives.



"We will always continue, God willing, to invest in people, develop their culture and pride in their identity as a permanent approach because we seek to confront human challenges and sustain the prosperity of societies. We look forward to making the foundation a lasting impact on the individual and society," the King said in a statement on his X account.



In a royal decree, the King approved adoption of the King Salman Non-profit Foundation's bylaws. The Foundation extends from the King's passion for culture, knowledge and history and it perpetuates achievements in the non-profit sector. The Foundation also supports sustainability in urban development.



It is noteworthy that there are a number of King Salman Cultural Centers, and these include King Salman Museum and King Salman Library at the Diriyah Gate Project and Saudi Society Museum at the King Salman Park Project.

