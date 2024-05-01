Miami’s most idyllic and highly coveted address, 391 ultra-luxury condominiums are located where the Miami River meets Biscayne Bay

Marking the completion of Aston Martin’s first residential design and architectural project, 99% of condominiums have been sold

Residents can create a home interior space with Aston Martin design team, with one in eight homeowners already owning an Aston Martin

Bringing its iconic brand and design mastery to one of the most striking and highly desirable addresses in the United States, Aston Martin today celebrates completion of the marque’s first ultra-luxury real estate project, Aston Martin Residences Miami.

Delivered in partnership with world renowned property developer G&G Business Developments, the opening of Aston Martin Residences Miami at 300 Biscayne Boulevard Way in downtown Miami, during the week of the Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, is the latest distinct expression of Aston Martin’s ultra-luxury high performance brand.

Situated on the highly coveted Miami waterfront, the project has garnered significant excitement amongst ultra-luxury home buyers, with 99% of the 391 condominiums sold ahead of completion. Attracting both car enthusiasts and those with an allure for Aston Martin’s unique design philosophy and iconic brand, more than 50 of the community of residents are already owners of an Aston Martin.

Designed in collaboration between Aston Martin’s esteemed design team and world-leading architect Rodolfo Miani of Bodas Mian Anger (BMA), the condominiums and amenity spaces are encased in a bold sail-shaped building reflecting the marina setting and offering breathtaking panoramic views of Biscayne Bay, the Miami River and the dynamic city skyline, providing an ever-changing, immersive backdrop that reflects Miami’s tropical environment.

Seeking to exude the spirit and thrilling feeling of Aston Martin’s sports cars as soon as you walk into the entrance lobby, Aston Martin Residences Miami showcases the British marque’s design DNA and precision craftsmanship, which radiates throughout its breathtakingly beautiful common areas, which were carefully designed at the brand’s state-of-the-art design studio in Gaydon, Warwickshire.

Marek Reichman, Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer of Aston Martin said: “Melding a captivating design aesthetic with one of the city’s most idyllic locations, on one of the last parcels of the Miami waterfront, the ultra-luxury Aston Martin Residence adds further distinction to the already expressive Miami skyline. We think this project firmly sets the mark for luxury residential design around the world.

“We are delighted to have extended our expertise in design and craftsmanship into a project of this stature. Such ventures enable us to further grow our creative experience and expertise and expand Aston Martin into new aspects of the ultra-luxury world that appeal to both our existing and future customers.”

“Our design language is based on beauty and the honesty and authenticity of materials. Aston Martin Residences Miami is for people who appreciate the finest quality and craftsmanship, who love the feeling of something that is timeless. In this, our first residential building development, the interiors are quintessentially Aston Martin. We are delighted to welcome the first residents to their new homes, to experience this feeling for themselves.”



Germán Coto, CEO of G&G Business Developments, commented: “Reaching this important milestone makes me and my family proud to develop products that change people’s lives and have a positive impact on the city, while protecting and respecting the natural environment. Our love for beauty and passion for excellence is perfectly translated into the Aston Martin Residences that is redefining the Miami skyline.”

Rodolfo Miani, Principal Partner of BMA, added: “Since this idea started with the first draft, everything has taken on a form of majesty. Working together with the Aston Martin and G&G teams has expanded our vision to create an architectural masterpiece that will enhance the beauty of the city. This collaboration between the architectural and automotive world was a true alliance that brings an elevated symphony of design and detail to every aspect of the building.”

Highlight features adorned throughout the building include doors with bespoke artisan Aston Martin handles, number plinths, and kestrel tan leather door tabs. Residents can relax and unwind just steps from their front doors, with 42,275 square feet of outstanding “Sky Amenities” all painstakingly designed by Aston Martin.

Spanning four full levels between the building’s 52nd and 55th floors – all interconnected by a monumental and striking glass staircase - standout amenities consist of a two-floor fitness centre with views of the awe-inspiring Atlantic Ocean, an art gallery, two movie theatres, a virtual golf simulator, business centre and conference room, kids playroom, as well as a full-service spa, beauty salon and barber shop.

Where the rivers meet the ocean, a beautiful infinity pool with panoramic views of Biscayne Bay, the Atlantic Ocean and Miami’s shimmering cityscape sits in the heart of the condominium on the 55th floor. Accompanied by pool deck, jacuzzis and cabanas, the floor boasts an ultra-luxurious sky bar and lounge, as well as a state-of-the-art chef’s kitchen, ball room and private dining areas.

Marek Reichman adds: “Using curvilinear glass and steel and soaring 66 storeys into the sky – the tallest all-residential building south of New York City - the architectural design of the building’s exterior pays homage to the dramatic lines of our ultra-luxury high performance sports cars. And while Aston Martin is renowned for fusing time honoured craftsmanship and beautiful styling, we always strive to go beyond the expected, rationale, and thoughtful. Our philosophical approach to design is to always push a boundary. Always challenge, and never accept something as just enough.”

The development boasts seven penthouses - all of which enjoy private pools and spacious terraces – complimented by a range of expansive one to five-bedroom residences and duplexes. The jewel in the crown is the “Unique Triplex Penthouse” – a magnificent three-floor condominium, spanning a total 27,191 square feet of living space, situated at the pinnacle of the property. Residents are also able to enjoy direct access to the glistening turquoise waters of Miami via an exclusive superyacht marina. A private butler service will be on-call 24/7 to take the stress out of home management by offering luxury travel support and a host of other services to homeowners.

Exclusive interior design collections for residents

For residents wishing to extend Aston Martin’s mastery into their own luxury condominium, a collection of three custom-made styles of interiors have been carefully designed and developed exclusively for Aston Martin Residences Miami.

The Timeless collection epitomises classic Aston Martin design, taking the heritage of the British ultra-luxury brand to underpin the creation of a more contemporary style, while the Covert collection draws inspiration from the interiors of darker car concepts. Residents wishing to indulge in an extra level of luxury can choose the Indulgent collection, celebrating natural materials with a softer, calming palette that meets with bursts of theatre.

Once an interior design collection has been selected, the principal architects from BMA closely work with the homeowner to integrate the chosen collection as part of the overall living space, ensuring Aston Martin owners and residents are able to continue their elegant journey on arriving home.

Following the completion of Aston Martin’s first residential real estate project, the ultra-luxury brand continues to develop several state-of-the-art design projects across the world relating to residential developments. This includes the Sylvan Rock private residential estate located in Rhinebeck, New York, and № 001 Minami Aoyama, the first Aston Martin designed home in Asia.

-Ends-

About Aston Martin Lagonda:

Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity. Aston Martin fuses the latest technology, time honoured craftsmanship and beautiful styling to produce a range of critically acclaimed luxury models including the Vantage, DB12, DBS, DBX and its first hypercar, the Aston Martin Valkyrie. Aligned with its Racing. Green. sustainability strategy, Aston Martin is developing alternatives to the Internal Combustion Engine with a blended drivetrain approach between 2025 and 2030, including PHEV and BEV, with a clear plan to have a line-up of electric sports cars and SUVs.

Based in Gaydon, England, Aston Martin Lagonda designs, creates, and exports cars which are sold in more than 50 countries around the world. Its sports cars are manufactured in Gaydon with its luxury DBX SUV range proudly manufactured in St Athan, Wales. The company is on track to deliver net-zero manufacturing facilities by 2030.

Lagonda was founded in 1899 and came together with Aston Martin in 1947 when both were purchased by the late Sir David Brown, and the company is now listed on the London Stock Exchange as Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc.

2020 saw Lawrence Stroll become the company’s Executive Chairman, alongside significant new investment. This coincided with Aston Martin’s return to the pinnacle of motorsport with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team and commenced a new era for the iconic British marque.

About Aston Martin Residences Miami:

Aston Martin Residences Miami is a luxury residential tower developed by global property developer G&G Business Developments. It is located at 300 Biscayne Boulevard Way on the Downtown Miami waterfront where the Miami River meets Biscayne Bay. The project marks Aston Martin’s first real estate venture and the iconic brand’s expansion into luxury residential design. Designed by Revuelta Architecture and Bodas Miani Anger, the striking 66-story sail-shaped tower features 391 luxury residences and penthouses. To learn more, please visit www.astonmartinresidences.com

About G&G Business Developments:

Headquartered in Miami, G&G Business Developments was founded and is managed by key members of the Coto family. The company has quickly established success in global real estate as a developer, owner and investor, bringing its visionary business strategy to this competitive market. Known for financial strength and stability, G&G is committed to developing innovative, luxury projects that mix the latest technology with uncompromising design, delivering exceptional results by creating unique residential and business properties with long-term value. To learn more, visit www.gandgbd.com.

www.astonmartin.com/media