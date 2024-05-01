President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has mourned H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, who passed away today.

The Presidential Court issued the following obituary:

“In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful... With hearts faithful to God's decree and destiny, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan mourns his uncle, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, who passed away today."

The Presidential Court declared official mourning with flags flown at half-mast for a period of seven days starting from today, Wednesay, corresponding to May 1st.

May God shower the deceased with His vast mercy and dwell him in paradise, and grant the Al Nahyan family patience and solace."