Dubai, U.A.E.: – Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd (“DAE”) today reported its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The consolidated financial statements can be found here.

Selected Business and Operating Highlights:

Number of aircraft acquired: 5 (owned: 1; managed: 4)

(owned: 1; managed: 4) Number of aircraft sold: 6 (owned: 5; managed: 1)

(owned: 5; managed: 1) 100% of 2024 order book placed; 100% 2025 737-8 order book placed

of 2024 order book placed; 2025 737-8 order book placed Lease agreements, extensions, and amendments signed: 42 (owned: 35; managed: 7)

(owned: 35; managed: 7) Owned portfolio contracted: 100%*

Number of man hours booked: ~440,000

Number of checks performed: 92

*Includes aircraft subject to a Letter of Intent.

Commenting on the results, Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, stated, “Strong demand for aircraft leasing and maintenance services drove Total Revenue growth of 9% in the first quarter. Our order book positions until 2026 are committed on long-term leases to top rated airline customers. Cash Flow from Operations increased by 14% and our Available Liquidity climbed to US$5.0 billion.

We continue to explore opportunities to grow the fleet count in our Leasing division, and available hangar capacity in our Engineering division.”

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this Press Release may constitute “forward-looking statements” which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “continue”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “predict”, “project”, “plan”, “estimate”, “budget”, “assume”, “potential”, “future”, “intend” or “believe” or the negatives thereof or other comparable terminology. These statements reflect DAE’s current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks regarding future events, results or outcomes and are not guarantees of future results or financial condition. Actual results, performance, achievements, or conditions may differ materially from those in the forward‐looking statements and assumptions as a result of a number of factors, many of which are beyond DAE’s control.

Non-IFRS Financial Information

This Press Release may include certain non-IFRS financial information, such as Adjusted EBITDA, not prepared in accordance with IFRS. Because of the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA, it should not be considered as a substitute for financial information prepared or determined in accordance with IFRS, as applicable. Where applicable, DAE compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on its IFRS results and using Adjusted EBITDA only for supplemental purposes.

About DAE

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd is a globally recognized aviation services corporation with two divisions: DAE Capital and DAE Engineering. Headquartered in Dubai, DAE serves over 170 airline customers in over 65 countries from its seven office locations in Dubai, Dublin, Amman, Singapore, Miami, New York, and Seattle.

DAE Capital is an award-winning aircraft lessor with an owned, managed, and committed fleet of approximately 500 Airbus, ATR, and Boeing aircraft with a fleet value of US$18 billion. DAE Engineering provides regional MRO services to customers in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South Asia from its state-of-the-art facility in Amman, Jordan, accommodating up to 17 wide and narrow body aircraft. It is authorized to work on 15 aircraft types and has regulatory approval from over 25 regulators globally. More information can be found on the company’s web site at www.dubaiaerospace.com.

