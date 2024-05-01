The agreement will introduce stc tv services to Virgin Mobile KSA customers, significantly expanding stc tv's reach.

Virgin Mobile KSA subscribers to gain access to stc tv's extensive content library.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: – Intigral, the media arm of stc Group, has signed an agreement with Beyond ONE™, a digital services provider and TMT-sector (technology, media, telecommunications) investment and operations company. The initial phase of this agreement will introduce stc tv services to Virgin Mobile KSA customers, which is part of Virgin Mobile Middle East and Africa, This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Intigral’s expansion efforts and paves the way for growth across the MENA region.

This agreement with Beyond ONE is a keystone of Intigral’s broader expansion strategy and is in line with its commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment services. By bringing stc tv's innovative entertainment experience to Virgin Mobile customers in Saudi Arabia, and later extending its reach to Oman, Kuwait, and the UAE, this game-changing collaboration enriches the digital entertainment landscape in the Kingdom and the wider region.

Subscribers will gain access to a broad range of popular content through an innovative platform that boasts a user-friendly interface and features designed to enhance the viewing experience.

With its multi-platform capabilities, stc tv offers a vast library of more than 28,000 video-on-demand (VoD) titles and access to 200+ linear TV channels including popular networks like MBC, Rotana, and SBC, ensuring that Virgin Mobile KSA subscribers enjoy an innovative and seamless entertainment journey. Furthermore, subscribers can enjoy bundled packages that provide a personalized selection of shows and films tailored to their preferences, further enhancing their viewing experience.

About Intigral:

Intigral is the Media and Advertising arm of stc Group, and MENA’s leading provider of digital entertainment, sports, and media services via its market-leading solutions, stc tv, Jawwy TV and Dawri Plus.

For more information, please visit www.intigral.net

About stc tv:

stc tv is an industry-leading streaming service that aggregates and curates top regional and global content available for MENA audiences. With a flurry of OTT platforms available in the market, it's becoming increasingly difficult for consumers to navigate, discover, and engage with the content they like.

stc tv solves that paint point through its world-class streaming platform, customer-centric digital experience, and rich content that is handpicked from top partners, including Shahid, STARZPLAY, discovery+, Cartoon Network, Boomerang & more; bringing about a unique library with the best movies, TV shows, documentaries, and kids’ programs.

Users are also able to watch exclusives and original productions that cannot be found anywhere else, in addition to the best free-to-air & encrypted live TV channels from regional & international networks and broadcasters.

All of this and much more in one place!

For more information, please visit www.stctv.com

About Beyond ONE™:

Beyond ONE is a digital services provider radically reshaping the personalised digital ecosystems of consumers in emerging markets around the world. We put people at the center of everything we think and do, to create hyper-customised digital experiences that improve their lives and create a more inclusive, colourful and connected world for everyone. A subsidiary of private global investment company Priora Management Holding Dubai, Beyond ONE is headquartered in Dubai, and through its investments, operates in a number of countries around the world. Find out more at www.beyond.one.

About Virgin Mobile Middle East and Africa:

Virgin Mobile Middle East & Africa is part of the Virgin family group of companies. Virgin Mobile Middle East & Africa is responsible for all Virgin Mobile operations in the Middle East and Africa region, and is headquartered in Dubai, UAE. It has been in the region since 2009 and operates the two consumer brands of Virgin Mobile and FRiENDi Mobile. Partnering with telecoms operators, the Virgin Mobile Middle East & Africa team provides customers with innovative products and packages designed to make their mobile experience better. Virgin Mobile Middle East & Africa believes in having great people, and the management team is made up of senior level team members from a variety of successful regional and global mobile operators, as well as from MVNOs.

About Virgin Mobile KSA

Virgin Mobile KSA, a subsidiary of Beyond One Group, is a leading telecommunications company in Saudi Arabia, committed to delivering innovative and customer-centric mobile services. With a focus on digital innovation and personalized experiences, Virgin Mobile KSA empowers consumers with customizable mobile plans, advanced app features, and seamless connectivity. Through strategic partnerships and cutting-edge technology, Virgin Mobile KSA continues to redefine the telecommunications landscape, offering unparalleled service excellence and convenience to its customers across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.