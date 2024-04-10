JEDDAH — The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has reaffirmed its commitment to fostering scientific research and studies in weather and climate sciences to broaden the range of its services to benefit all stakeholders. The center emphasized its role in facilitating access to its comprehensive datasets for researchers and academicians across universities and research institutions.

In its pursuit to cultivate an environment of collaborative research, the center is actively seeking to establish partnerships with national universities and research centers, aiming to enhance opportunities for joint studies in the realm of meteorology and climate science. Furthermore, the center extends invitations to researchers and experts to participate in conferences and scientific events focused on these critical areas.

Boasting an extensive archive of precise climate data spanning over 50 years, the center is focused on maximizing the utility of this information by developing digital data platforms. These platforms are designed to support a wide range of climate studies, from historical analyses to strategic planning for sustainable development initiatives. By making climate data accessible over broad temporal scales, the center aims to support the work of beneficiaries and decision-makers in crafting informed, strategic responses to climate-related challenges.

