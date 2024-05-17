MANAMA — Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman held wide ranging talks with the United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, and a number of Arab leaders on the sidelines of the 33th Arab League Summit held in Manama, Bahrain on Thursday. The Arab leaders included King Abdullah II of Jordan, Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, and Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.



During the meeting, the Crown Prince and UN Secretary General António Guterres reviewed the latest developments, particularly in Gaza as well as the efforts being exerted to achieve peace and stability in the region.



During the meeting, the Crown Prince and King Abdullah of Jordan discussed mainly the latest developments in the Gaza Strip. Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad discussed ways to further bolster bilateral relations between the two countries. They also reviewed issues of common interest.



During the meeting, the Crown Prince and Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah discussed the distinguished relations between the two countries, as well as the bilateral cooperation in various fields, and ways to further strengthen and develop them.



The meetings were attended by Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Minister of State and Cabinet Member Prince Turki bin Mohammed, Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, Minister of the National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar, and Minister of State, Cabinet Member, and National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed Al-Aiban.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).