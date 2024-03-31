Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan made on Saturday a phone call with Dr. Mohammad Mustafa, prime minister and foreign minister of Palestine.

During the phone call, Prince Faisal and the Palestinian leader discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the efforts being made to achieve a ceasefire. They underlined the need to increase the flow of humanitarian aid to all parts of Gaza.

Prince Faisal congratulated Dr. Mustafa on his appointment to form the Palestinian government, and assuming the position of the minister of foreign affairs. The Saudi minister wished success for the state of Palestine and its new government in serving the Palestinian people in light of the difficult circumstances through which they are passing.

