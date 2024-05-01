RIYADH — GCC foreign ministers strongly opposed any attempts to displace Palestinians, the escalation of violence in the West Bank, or the obstruction of access to worship sites during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Riyadh.



The discussion was a key agenda item at the strategic partnership meeting between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the United States, emphasizing the urgent need for peace and stability in the region.



The meeting, chaired by Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Bin Jassim Al Thani, also called for an immediate and complete cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip.



The ministers underscored the importance of ending all Israeli military operations and ensuring the protection of civilians, consistent with international law and humanitarian standards.



GCC Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi reiterated the GCC's firm rejection of practices that threaten the displacement of Palestinian people or exacerbate tensions in the West Bank.



He also emphasized the commitment to the right of the Palestinian people to establish an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with relevant United Nations resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.



Furthermore, the ministers urged the international community and the UN Security Council to act decisively to prevent any further escalation of the crisis, which poses a significant threat to global peace and security.



They highlighted the necessity for concerted international efforts to implement the two-state solution and recognize the State of Palestine, ensuring that the Palestinian people can exercise their legitimate rights as per international law.

