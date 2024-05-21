Most stock markets in the Gulf were subdued in early trading on Tuesday after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials cast doubt over the timing of potential U.S. interest rate cuts this year.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index eased 0.1%, dragged down by losses in finance, healthcare and energy.

Al Rajhi Bank, the world's largest Islamic lender, shed 0.8%, and Aldrees Petroleum dropped 2.6%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index was down 0.1% with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank sliding 1.8% and conglomerate Alpha Dhabi Holding slipping 1.9%.

The Qatari benchmark index fell 0.2%, pressured by a 1.2% drop in United Development Co and a 0.8% loss in Commercial Bank.

Dubai's benchmark stock index was up 0.6%, lifted by gains in finance, real estate and industry, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties rising 2.7% and tolls operator Salik Company adding 1.8%.

Several U.S. Fed officials on Monday signalled continued caution on interest rate policy and inflation, putting a dent in risk sentiment.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar, and any U.S. monetary policy change is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

