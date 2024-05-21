Visit Qatar, Huawei team up to enhance Qatar’s tourism experience

Visit Qatar, the marketing and promotional arm of Qatar Tourism, and Huawei a global tech giant, announced a partnership to enhance the tourism experience for Chinese visitors and promote Qatar as a premier travel destination in the Chinese market.This collaboration leverages the precise targeting capabilities of Huawei's advertising platform, Petal Ads, to effectively reach and engage with potential travellers, boosting Qatar's visibility and appeal among Chinese tourists, a statement said.The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by engineer Abdulaziz Ali al-Mawlawi, CEO of Visit Qatar, and Justin Chen, global president of Petal Ads, Huawei Consumer Cloud, representing Huawei at the Visit Qatar stand at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024.Through this collaboration, Visit Qatar and Huawei will work together to develop a comprehensive travel ecosystem in Qatar, this includes integrating Huawei products like SkyTone for roaming data, Huawei Wallet for payments, Petal Maps for tourist attraction promotion, and AI travel assistants. In addition, it will offer visitors interactive and immersive tourism experiences showcasing Qatar's scenic spots.Leveraging Petal Ads capabilities, the MoU underscores efforts to position Qatar as a leading travel destination for Chinese tourists through joint marketing initiatives and Huawei's extensive media resources. This alliance seeks to capture the imagination of Chinese travelers and solidify Qatar's appeal on their travel itineraries.Commenting on the collaboration, al-Mawlawi, said: “Through our strategic partnership with Huawei, we are taking a significant step forward in attracting more Chinese tourists and investors to Qatar. Subsequently, we aim to develop a comprehensive travel ecosystem in Qatar and introduce advanced technologies to visitors with interactive and immersive tourism experiences. China is a top priority market for us, and by focusing on key regions and expanding our global presence, we are poised to see a substantial rise in visitors. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to growth and excellence in the tourism sector."Chen said: “Huawei is committed to leveraging its technological expertise and extensive user base to enhance the travel experience for visitors to Qatar. We are excited to partner with Visit Qatar to promote this beautiful country as a top travel destination for Chinese tourists. Through this collaboration, we will create innovative and engaging experiences that will inspire more Chinese travelers to explore Qatar.”This MoU stands as a strong commitment by both Visit Qatar and Huawei to develop a mutually beneficial partnership that will boost Qatar's tourism industry and attract more visitors from China, the statement added.