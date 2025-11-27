Doha: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) and Qatar Tourism (QT) announced today, during a joint press conference held at MWC25 Doha, the launch of the Tourism Digital Transformation Roadmap. The roadmap marks an important step toward elevating Qatar’s tourism ecosystem by adopting advanced technologies, delivering agile digital services, and enabling greater integration between government platforms and the wider tourism sector.

The press conference was attended by Assistant Undersecretary for Digital Industry Affairs at MCIT, H E Reem Al Mansoori, and Chief of the Tourism Development Sector, Omar Al Jaber at Qatar Tourism, who presented the roadmap’s key components and its projected impact on the future of the tourism sector.

Al Mansoori emphasised that the collaboration represents a new model of national strategic partnerships, stating: “We are proud to formalise our cooperation with Qatar Tourism through the establishment of the Tourism Digital Transformation Office, a joint institutional platform designed to enhance innovation and service development. Together, we have co-developed a comprehensive roadmap that prioritises more than 39 strategic digital initiatives, ranging from next-generation visitor-experience platforms to AI-powered analytics and predictive services.”

He noted that these initiatives are designed to drive a full digital transformation of the tourism ecosystem, built around three core themes: Visitor Experience and Destination Promotion, Sector Data Management, and Ecosystem Operations and Service Delivery. She further highlighted that this approach aligns with Qatar’s ambition to build a competitive digital economy and is expected to contribute around QR195m to the ICT sector’s GDP through enhanced productivity, improved service efficiency, and new growth opportunities.

For his part, Omar Al Jaber affirmed that the roadmap represents a transformative milestone for Qatar’s tourism future, saying: “The roadmap developed in partnership with MCIT marks a significant leap forward in building a world-class tourism ecosystem. Leveraging AI and data-driven insights will enable us to deliver personalized experiences at scale, attract more international visitors, and strengthen Qatar’s position as a leading tourism destination in the region.”

Al Jaber added that implementing the roadmap will equip the sector with advanced digital tools that fully reshape the visitor journey, highlighting the Integrated Visitor Application, set to launch in 2026, which will redefine the Visit Qatar platform to become a unified companion supporting the entire visitor journey from discovery and planning to on-site engagement—powered by AI-generated itineraries and AR/VR capabilities.

