The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) has concluded its participation in the World Travel Market 2025 in London, with events and tourism programs.

The event included the Wanderlust Awards 2025 ceremony, one of the world's most prestigious travel and tourism events, organized by the British magazine Wanderlust.

The event was attended by over 400 figures in the global travel and tourism industry, along with representatives from major media outlets and international tourism organizations. The Sultanate of Oman won three awards in the categories of adventure tourism, cultural and heritage tourism, and sustainable tourism, reaffirming its position as a leading destination offering diverse and enriching experiences, both authentic and sustainable.

Azzan bin Qasim al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism for Tourism, delivered a speech on this occasion, saying: "Just a week ago, Wanderlust magazine urged its readers and followers to visit Oman to experience the extraordinary, and here, amidst our celebration of the world's most inspiring destinations and experiences, I am delighted to reiterate the invitation to visit and experience Oman, a leading tourist destination."

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism and Visit Qatar announced a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening regional tourism cooperation and promoting multi-destination travel between the State of Qatar and the Sultanate of Oman. The announcement came during the ministry's participation in the World Travel Market (WTM) London 2025, one of the world's leading exhibitions in the travel and tourism sector.

A partnership between Experience Oman and Visit Qatar to enhance regional tourism cooperation

Under this new strategic partnership, Discover Oman and Visit Qatar will develop integrated tourism packages and joint promotional initiatives aimed at encouraging visitors from key international markets, particularly from Asia and Europe, to explore both destinations in a single trip. Italy, Spain, and China will serve as pilot markets for this collaborative approach, leveraging the joint representative office of both entities in Italy to launch joint promotional events and activities.

The partnership will include organizing joint promotional tours, joint participation in leading international tourism events and exhibitions, and collaboration with major travel and tourism companies to develop and market joint packages for the two destinations, combining the rich cultural, heritage, and luxury experiences that characterize both Qatar and the Sultanate of Oman.

The Ministry, in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Youth, announced a project to publish a book about the Sultanate of Oman, showcasing its cultural and tourism significance. This book will be part of a global series focusing on leading luxury destinations worldwide, in collaboration with Assouline, a leading international publisher specializing in luxury books.

The book's publication aligns with the tourism marketing strategy's focus on targeting audiences interested in luxury tourism, thereby introducing the Sultanate of Oman to a wide range of prominent figures and decision-makers. In a related context, the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism celebrated the launch of the book "Oman: Jewel of the Arabs" in cooperation with the British-Omani Society and the Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman in London. This book documents a 30-day expedition undertaken by several young Omanis and interested British travelers along the coast of the Sultanate of Oman, from Ras al-Hadd in the South Sharqiyah Governorate to Salalah in the Dhofar Governorate, passing through the North Sharqiyah and Al Wusta Governorates.

Using traditional means of transport such as camels and walking, as well as modern vehicles like four-wheel drive, the journey began earlier this year. This expedition is a re-enactment of the route taken by the British explorer Bertram Thomas, one of Britain's most prominent explorers, in 1928.

The main objective of the "Jewel of Arabia" expedition is to promote Oman as a global destination that combines cultural and natural heritage, while demonstrating its commitment to supporting environmental sustainability efforts. The expedition's route is distinguished by its passage through the most prominent sites of biodiversity in the Sultanate of Oman, including nesting grounds for turtles, humpback whales, unique birds and marine life, and frankincense tree sites.

The Sultanate of Oman is expected to host the 2026 AITO Overseas Conference, coinciding with the association's 50th anniversary. This conference is one of the most prominent annual events in the travel and tourism sector and aligns with the Ministry's plan to promote Oman's tourism assets in the British market next year. The conference aims to discuss the latest trends in the tourism sector, exchange experiences, and develop future strategies for promoting tourist destinations worldwide. It is expected to draw approximately 150 participants, including tour operators, travel agents, destination experts, representatives from the British media, and several official speakers.

The conference represents a distinguished promotional platform for the Sultanate of Oman, providing opportunities to showcase its tourism assets, enhance its international presence, and promote Oman at all of the association's 2026 events. These events include approximately seven activities, tours of Omani tourist attractions, and workshops for Omani tourism sector partners to benefit from and establish partnerships with international organizations.

It is worth noting that the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism's upcoming agenda includes participation in global and regional tourism events to launch fruitful partnership programs with major tourism institutions from various countries, aiming to offer joint tourism packages.

Oman's tourism offerings will also be covered by approximately eight media outlets participating in the conference, including leading newspapers and magazines such as Travel Weekly, TTG, Daily Telegraph, Sunday Times, and Daily Mail. Furthermore, the Sultanate of Oman will receive free membership in the association and active participation in its 2026 events, along with the development and marketing of new, long-term, and high-yield tourism programs in Oman.

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism attended the ceremony marking the joining of the Qatar Tourism Authority and Saudi Cruises to the Cruise Arabia Alliance, a cooperation program previously joined by the Sultanate of Oman, the United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism for Tourism said, “Strengthening cooperation and alliances with Cruise Arabia and expanding the number of member countries will add significant advantages to the cruise tourism sector in the Sultanate of Oman. This is due to the programs and initiatives offered by the Gulf countries within the Cruise Arabia Alliance, ensuring a diverse range of tourism options, products, and experiences for tourists.”

