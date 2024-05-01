DOHA — Saudi Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Eng. Waleed El-Khereiji called for maximum restraint among all parties involved in the escalating military tensions in the Middle East, urging to avoid exposing the region and its inhabitants to the perils of war.



Representing the Kingdom at the third session of the Arab Economic and Cooperation Forum with the countries of Central Asia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, El-Khereiji conveyed this crucial message while deputizing for Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Bin Abdullah.



In his speech, El-Khereiji praised the outcomes of the previous sessions, notably the Riyadh and Dushanbe declarations, which have strengthened coordination and consultation among the participant countries.



He stressed the significance of continuing the forum to deepen cooperation and to exchange views on issues of common interest and the challenges facing both the region and the world.



El-Khereiji also renewed Saudi Arabia's appeal to the international community to intervene immediately to stop Israel's military operations and the collective punishment of civilians in the Gaza Strip.



He called for an end to the forcible displacement of residents, the siege on the Gaza Strip, and for ensuring that humanitarian and relief organizations can deliver necessary aid to Palestinians without obstacles.

