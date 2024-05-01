PHOTO
Jordan said some Israeli settlers attacked on Wednesday two of its aid convoys that were on the way to Gaza, the state news agency reported.
(Reporting by Jana Choukeir; Editing by Michael Georgy)
Jordan said some Israeli settlers attacked on Wednesday two of its aid convoys that were on the way to Gaza
PHOTO
Jordan said some Israeli settlers attacked on Wednesday two of its aid convoys that were on the way to Gaza, the state news agency reported.
(Reporting by Jana Choukeir; Editing by Michael Georgy)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024