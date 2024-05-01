Muscat: The first "Made in Oman' electric SUV will be getting a favorable response from serious and potential buyers in line with the global demand for electric vehicles.

The first vehicle for commercial delivery is expected to roll out from the production line in Duqm in the last financial quarter, according to a company executive.

The prototype, which was recently introduced in the governorates of North Al Batinah and Muscat, has been on display at the Oman Sustainability Week (OSW).

He added that the first SUVs will be delivered on a 'first-ordered' basis but the waiting period is not expected to be that long.

Speaking to the Observer, the executive of Mays it has around 1,400 preorders, including 350 from within the Sultanate of Oman.

The Mays Alive 1 will have two versions - one for families (weather features such as sunroof) and another for companies.

The SUV will be able to cover a distance of around 500 on a single charge and fast charging can be done from anywhere, including at home.

"It would take three hours to fully charge a vehicle from home, while from outdoor public charging units, it would require around only around 15 to 20 minutes.

The Mays Alive 1 has been designed to suit the climate conditions of the GCC region.

Earlier, the company's CEO co-founder, Haider al Zaabi, had said that the focus has been on using locally available parts to reduce manufacturing costs and to reach the market faster.

The Made in Oman product will open up job opportunities in maintenance and spare parts, the company said.

The country has been moving towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 by reducing pollution from the transport sector, which accounts for 18 percent of the total greenhouse gas emissions.

To achieve set goals, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) is offering incentives to manufacture electric vehicles (EVs) in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm and has overseen the installation of charging points across Oman.



