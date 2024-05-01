Muscat – In an effort to bolster the logistics sector, Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) unveiled a series of strategic initiatives at the second edition of Oman Ports Conference held on Tuesday.

Held under the patronage of H H Sayyid Harib bin Thuwaini al Said, Assistant Secretary General of Council of Ministers for Conferences, the event highlighted the sultanate’s commitment to enhancing its transport and logistics infrastructure in line with Oman Vision 2040.

The first initiative, introduced by Oman National Transport Company – Mwasalat – offers two years of free transportation for college and university students in Muscat and Salalah, aiming to ease commuting challenges and encourage the use of public transport among the youth.

Complementing this, Mwasalat will host a ‘Public Transport Open Day’, providing three days of free transport for all Omani citizens in the two cities beginning May 2.

Another significant introduction is from Qafila Company, which has launched ‘Programme for Enhancing the Efficiency of Graduates for Employment’. This initiative is designed to train and subsequently employ 100 graduates who have obtained Level 3 certificates from Chartered Logistics Institute in supply chain management, focusing on a two- to five-year timeframe. It also seeks to strengthen and develop small and medium enterprises in the sultanate.

In collaboration with Oman Logistics Centre, the Ministry of Education will roll out ‘Work Experience Programme Initiative to Train School Students in Logistics Companies’. Targeted at tenth and 11th grade students, this initiative offers practical training opportunities within the logistics sector during summer vacations, aiming to foster early interest and skills in logistics among young students.

Additionally, a joint initiative by MTCIT, Ministry of Education and Asyad Ports will introduce school students to the logistics sector through ‘Introductory Programme on the Logistics Sector in Governorates’ Ports’. This educational programme is designed to run at various ports across governorates, providing valuable insights into logistics operations and their significance to the country’s economy.

H E Said bin Hamood al Mawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, emphasised the crucial role of these initiatives in Oman’s developmental trajectory. He highlighted the logistics sector’s potential to become the second largest contributor to the GDP by 2040 and stressed on the importance of growth, integration and sustainability within the sector. The minister reiterated the need for continued collaboration between public and private sectors to achieve these ambitious goals, especially in light of rapid global changes affecting the logistics landscape.

