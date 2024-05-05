Muscat – Abdulrahman bin Salem al Hatmi, CEO of Asyad Group, has confirmed that preparations are underway for construction of the Oman-UAE Rail Network, known as Hafeet Rail, which will connect the Sultanate of Oman with the United Arab Emirates.

In a statement to ONA, Hatmi informed that the rail network has been designed with innovative engineering solutions to address the terrain and climate conditions. The network will feature two tunnels, each 2.5km long, and 36 bridges, some of 34m height.

The project will include passenger stations in Sohar and Al Ain, and freight stations in Sohar, Buraimi and Al Ain. The train is expected to travel between Sohar and Abu Dhabi in 100 minutes and between Sohar and Al Ain in 47 minutes.

Highlighting the project’s potential economic benefits, Hatmi stated that each trip of the freight train will have capacity to carry more than 25,000 tonnes of general cargo or transport more than 270 standard containers, reducing carbon emissions ten times compared to other forms of transport. The freight train will travel at a speed of 120kmph, while the passenger train will operate at 200kmph. The project is expected to reduce goods transportation cost by 35% to 40% compared to other means of transport. It will also save up to 80% of travel time in transporting goods between Sohar and Abu Dhabi compared to sea transportation, and up to 50% compared to road transportation.

