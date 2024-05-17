The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has issued a package of new licences and permits aimed at enhancing the efficiency and quality of services provided in the ports.

These licences encompass various activities, including guidance, support, and maritime assistance, maritime signaling (navigational aid), port activities, routine ship repair and maintenance, container throughput services, storage services in ports and customs or free zones, maritime consulting activities, construction of port docks and maritime facilities, and the repair and maintenance of port docks, maritime facilities, and containers, reported SPA.

The permits address several activities, such as supplying ships with fuel in ports, waste recycling and ship waste management, ballast water indicative tests, hydrographic surveying, and training and qualification centres for port operations.

The general regulation for licences and permits, launched in 2024, aims to ensure customer satisfaction and provides a reference for transparency and clarity in the licensing and permitting procedures.

It also standardises implementation mechanisms in line with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS), reinforcing the kingdom's position as a global logistics hub bridging three continents, stated the report.

This initiative is a reflection of Mawani's efforts to develop the kingdom’s ports with efficiency and high quality. It also demonstrates its commitment to achieving transparency in transactions and supporting the port sector, it added.

