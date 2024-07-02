Riyadh: Saudi Arabia, represented by the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani), attained 231.7 points in the UN Trade and Development's (UNCTAD's) Liner Shipping Connectivity Index (LSCI) for the second quarter of 2024.



This year has witnessed the continuation of the authority's efforts to develop infrastructure in the Kingdom's ports to enhance the competitiveness of ports at the regional and international levels, and to support and facilitate global trade. The development work of the Red Sea Gateway Terminal in the northern part of Jeddah Islamic Port has been completed, with investments amounting to SAR 1 billion. Mawani has also completed the deepening of the northwestern approach channel in the port with a length of 3,000 meters, a width of 300 meters, and a depth of 18.5 meters, which was previously 17 meters.



The commercial support contracts concluded by Mawani include SAR 7 billion for the Saudi Global Ports (SGP), and King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam received six coastal and bridge cranes to develop its infrastructure, enhance operational efficiency, and deal with giant ships efficiently and easily.



Through its strategic partnership with international shipping lines, Mawani added 14 new shipping services so far this year at Jeddah Islamic Port, King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, and Jubail Commercial Port to enhance connectivity between Saudi ports and ports of the East and West.



Furthermore, Jeddah Islamic Port witnessed the establishment of a logistics zone with an investment value of SAR 175 million in cooperation with MEDLOG, the logistics arm of the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC). The port also laid the foundation of a logistics center on an area of 95,436 square meters for the national shipping carrier of Saudi Arabia, Bahri, as well as the foundation for an integrated logistics zone with a total area of 415,000 square meters, with an investment value of more than SAR 500 million, in cooperation with the Dubai World.