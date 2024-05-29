Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) has announced that it has issued the first maritime tourism licence for cruise ships to Jeddah-based company Cruise Saudi.

This step marks a significant milestone in the development of a promising coastal tourism sector, and it falls under SRSA’s enablement roles, reported SPA.

Cruise Saudi is a fully-owned business of Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF (Public Investment Fund).

Engineer Mohammed Bukhari, the Vice President of Coastal Tourism Operations at SRSA presented the licence to Barbara Buczek, the Chief Destination Experiences Officer at the Cruise Saudi's headquarters in Jeddah.

A key Saudi entity, SRSA was mainly set up to enhance integration between the relevant entities by issuing licences and permits, developing the necessary policies and strategies, determining infrastructure requirements, preserving the marine environment, enabling small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and promoting navigational and marine tourism activities, which will reflect as an added value to the national economy.

Licensing and permitting will help in regulating coastal tourism activities within the geographical scope, enabling and encouraging practitioners and investors in the coastal tourism sector, stated the SPA report.

While the maritime tourism agent’s role includes providing services for marine watercraft -- such as yachts and cruise ships – to practice safe and sustainable marine navigational tourism activities, SRSA will ensure that the licensed maritime tourism agents facilitate marine watercraft movements within the Kingdom's waters and their adherence to best sustainable standards and practices, it added.

