Saudi Arabia - King Abdul Aziz Port, the largest port in the kingdom with several specialized terminals and advanced facilities, has achieved record-breaking monthly throughput in 2023 and at the start of 2024.

It handled a total of 2,305,811 TEUs in 2023, up 13.1% when compared to the previous year's volumes of the 2,038,787 TEUs, thus bolstering the kingdom's leadership in the maritime and logistics sector, reported SPA.

It also set a new record in March 2024 by handling 289,787 TEUs, underscoring the excellence of its infrastructure and its capability to accommodate and manage growing container numbers and receive various types and sizes of giant ships.

Situated on the Arabian Gulf coast, King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam is the epitome of success and one of the forces driving the significant industrial and economic renaissance of the country; it boosts the Kingdom's leadership in the maritime sector, maximizes its transport capacity and logistics services, and helps it develop its economy, stated the report.

The port boasts key operational and logistical capabilities, including 43 fully serviced and equipped berths with a capacity of up to 105 million tons of cargo and containers.

It has several specialized terminals and advanced facilities, alongside modern equipment capable of handling various types of cargo.

These features align with the goals of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS), which aims to solidify the Kingdom's position as a global logistics hub bridging three continents, it stated.

Additional support facilities include a refrigerated cargo station, two cement stations for exporting black and white cement, and clinker, a bulk grain station, a raw iron handling station, a marine manufacturing zone, and gas and petroleum platforms, it added.

At the heart of the port, a ship repair facility includes two floating docks accommodating ships of up to 215 meters in length. The port is linked to the Riyadh Dry Port by railway, serving as a primary conduit for goods from around the world to the Eastern and Central regions.

The port has enhanced its competitive edge with four integrated logistics parks, in collaboration with major national and international companies, including MEDLOG, the logistics arm of the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), Abyat, United Electronics Company (eXtra), and Saudi Global Ports Company (SGP), said the SPA report.

The addition of 12 new shipping services in 2023, and of five new shipping lines since the beginning of 2024 has bolstered the range of services provided to beneficiaries, including importers and exporters.

