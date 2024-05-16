Hafeet Rail (formerly Oman and Etihad Rail Company) has announced that the preparatory work is proceeding at full speed ahead for the construction of the transformative railway link between the Sultanate of Oman and UAE.

The scope of work includes the construction of 60 bridges, some towering up to 34m in height as well as tunnels stretching 2.5 km long, said the official during a site visit for senior officials and members of Omani logistics provider Asyad Group as well as Hafeet Rail executive management team in addition to project contractors and consultants during a site visit in Oman.

In addition to providing a first-hand overview on the project, the Hafeet Rail team presented the latest rail technologies along with the innovative engineering and architectural solutions designed to overcome the challenging geographical terrain and weather conditions while ensuring the highest levels of efficiency and safety in accordance with international standards and best practice.

The cutting-edge rail network will not only serve as a catalyst for stimulating various industrial sectors and economic activities but will also significantly contribute to the tourism industry through the facilitation of easier and faster travel between the two countries, they stated.

The visit which included introducing major stops at the passengers, repairs and shipping stations as well as key bridges and tunnels sites, underscored the venture’s critical role in facilitating local and regional trade, unlocking new opportunities in infrastructure, transportation, and logistics sectors, fostering economic diversification and strengthening bi-lateral relations between the two nations.

Hafeet Rail CEO Engineer Ahmed Al Musawa Al Hashemi said: The commencement of preparatory works for construction is a testament to the robust synergy between all concerned parties in both nations and has made this milestone possible in record time."

"We are confidently laying down the right tracks thanks to the shareholders of Hafeet Rail and the expertise of a number of local companies in Oman and the UAE in addition to international partners," he stated.

During the site visit, we explored some of the most important sites where preparatory works are underway including Wadi Al Jizi where a 700-m-long bridge towering 34 m high will be constructed. It is envisioned to be an architectural and engineering marvel in a complex geographical terrain," he remarked.

"Greater collaboration will be required in the phases to come, and our focus remains steadfast on quality, safety and the environment in line with best international industry practices," he added.

Lauding the engineers and architects of the Hafeet Rail team, Asyad Group CEO (Asset Management) Ahmed Al Bulushi said: "The speed at which the project is moving reflects the commitment of the two nations in advancing the wheel of development and reaping the multi-faceted rewards of the project as quickly as possible."

"Investing in developing local capabilities and expertise in various disciplines related to the rail network over the last few years has enabled the project to successfully enter the implementation phase under the leadership of national talent with the highest levels of efficiency and professionalism," he added.

