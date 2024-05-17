The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs has completed the Virtual Corridors Cargo Movement System in Abu Dhabi, to facilitate the movement of duty-suspended goods.

This is achieved by establishing virtual corridors using electronic customs seals implemented within the framework of the National System for Tracking Trucks and Shipments in coordination with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, a WAM report said.

The first phase of the Virtual Corridors Cargo Movement System applies to shipments and goods moving from Khalifa Port towards companies established in Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), which includes free zone companies and private customs warehouses (bonded). This facility can be accessed by applying through the approved digital platforms for customs services via the “Customs Entry/Exit Certificate”, then the concerned party, their delegate, or the shipping agent selects the “Cargo Transfer Request” option, and includes the basic information of the shipment according to the manifest or bill of lading.

Strategic priority

The launch of virtual corridors comes as part of the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs' commitment to implementing the strategic priorities of the Abu Dhabi government, which aims to facilitate trade and contribute to making Abu Dhabi the preferred destination for import and export, by enhancing customer experience, improving the efficiency and effectiveness of operations, and achieving excellence in providing customs services by simplifying customs clearance processes and reducing the costs of transporting duty-suspended goods between customs ports in the emirate.

Mubarak Matar Al Mansouri, Executive Director of the Operations Sector, affirmed that the launch of the virtual corridors system is a new achievement added to the record of Abu Dhabi Customs' strategic transformation initiatives aimed at facilitating trade and creating an ideal environment for doing business.

He pointed out that Abu Dhabi Customs continues to enhance its customs procedures and services in cooperation with its strategic partners by integrating modern innovations and advanced technology to ensure business efficiency and growth, and find innovative and sustainable solutions to benefit from, in addition to adopting best global practices.

Ultimately, this is to enhance trade movement and contribute to supporting the UAE’s development process while also serving the economic orientations of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and achieving Abu Dhabi Customs' vision to be a World-Class Customs Authority.

