The aim of this agreement is to expand in the Saudi market in the field of logistics services, including the development of custom-designed warehouses to meet the operational needs of DB Schenker. This collaboration follows Kaden’s successful investments in developing and operating various high-standard projects, known for offering international standards and exceptional integrated service experiences. Kaden’s “The Logistics Park” project in Riyadh has notably set a benchmark in the region, distinguished by innovative solutions tailored to meet client needs and enhance operational efficiency.

Engineer Mohammad Al-Othman expressed his delight with this partnership, stating, “We are pleased to partner with DB Schenker in developing dedicated warehouses for this global company. This collaboration comes after Kaden’s success in developing specialized logistics areas with world-class infrastructure that meet the global standards of industry leaders like DB Schenker, contributing to the growth and development of the logistics services sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

“The importance of the partnership is underscored by the significant advancements it brings to DB Schenker’s logistics services. The state-of-the-art facilities within these logistics complexes will not only improve our service delivery but also support the Kingdom’s economic diversification goals outlined in Vision 2030,” said Ako Djaf, VP of Contract Logistics and SCM at DB Schenker in the Middle East and Africa.

This partnership is part of the private sector’s contribution to achieving the targets of Saudi Vision 2030, by enhancing the Kingdom’s position as a prominent logistics hub across three continents, creating employment opportunities, contributing to economic development, and attracting leading global companies in this field.

