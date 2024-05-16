DP World has inaugurated three facilities in Romania to boost the country’s trade exchange with European neighbours.

The Emirati multinational logistics company has invested EUR 65 million to develop a 5-hectare cargo terminal for heavy, large, and complex cargo, and a new ‘roll-on, roll-off’ (RO-RO) terminal with the capacity to handle up to 80,000 vehicles per year, according to a press release.

The company unveiled a plan to invest EUR 50 million in a new multi-transport platform in Romania’s Constanta port that is set to be opened in 2025.

DP World opened a new facility in Aiud, located in the industrial heartland of Romania. This new 8-hectare intermodal logistics hub connects rail and road, following a EUR 21 million investment.

The new facilities will enhance the connectivity between DP World’s existing sea, rail, barge, and truck services across Romania. They will also improve the movement of goods between mainland Europe through to the Black, North, and Adriatic Seas.

Rashid Abdulla, CEO and Managing Director of DP World Europe, said: “DP World looks forward to building on our long-standing relationship with Romania, and to deploying our latest investments to support Romania as it plays an increasingly important role in trade and economic growth in the region.”

Cosmin Carstea, CEO of DP World Romania, commented: “DP World’s latest investments in Romania will increase the cargo flows by around two million tonnes per annum through the country.”

Sorin Grindeanu, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Romania, stated: “The Romanian government welcomes DP World’s latest investment in Romania’s logistics infrastructure. DP World has been a strong partner to Romania for twenty years.”

Since 2004, DP World has invested over EUR 250 million in Romania, including grants from the European Union.

DP World's new facilities in Romania mark the latest in a series of investments across Europe, aimed at enhancing capacity for customers seeking faster and more resilient supply chain solutions.

Other recent investments across Europe include port expansion programs at six of its 11 major terminals, such as Antwerp (Belgium), Novi Sad (Serbia), and London Gateway (UK).

