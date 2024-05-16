UAE - Al Ain City Municipality has announced that it has completed 47% of the work on Phase 1 of Infrastructure and Road Upgrade Project in Al Amerah area.

Construction in the project began in the third quarter of 2023 at a total budget of AED130 million ($35.3 million).

The three-phase project - part of a comprehensive plan to develop roads and sustainable infrastructure in Al Ain's residential neighborhoods - aims to provide the best services for the well-being and happiness of citizens and residents.

Al Ain City Municipality said the project works cover road reconstruction; parking lots; storm drainage network improvement; sidewalks and walkways, lighting network upgrade and speed bump installation.

