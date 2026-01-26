Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), a member of the Higher Committee of Al Quoz Creative Zone, has announced the completion of a package of infrastructure projects designed to enhance connectivity and strengthen transport integration across the area.

The projects form part of a comprehensive master plan to establish an integrated creative hub that caters to creatives from around the world, as well as entrepreneurs seeking to invest in the creative economy.

The work includes the construction of a pedestrian and cycling bridge on Al Manara Street, designed to enhance safety and ensure the smooth flow of pedestrian and cyclist movement within the area and its surroundings.

The 45-m-long bridge incorporates aesthetic design elements that are fully aligned with the zone’s identity and built environment. It measures 5.5m in width, and stands 6m tall and includes two access ramps, each extending 210m.

In addition, three mobility hubs have been delivered, alongside the development of pedestrian and cycling tracks and individual mobility routes spanning a total of 4 km.

These initiatives enhance connectivity between Al Quoz Creative Zone, Onpassive Metro Station, and Al Quoz Bus Station, supporting seamless and efficient multimodal movement.

RTA has also completed preparations for implementing the Super Blocks project in Al Quoz Creative Zone, as part of Dubai’s master plan for developing pedestrian pathways across the emirate.

The zone offers a fully integrated ecosystem that supports all stages of the creative process, from design and production to exhibition and marketing, while providing affordable live-work opportunities within a distinctive partnership framework that supports commercial viability for developers and landowners.

Al Quoz Creative Zone also features dedicated venues for hosting events, and high-quality public spaces designed to encourage walking and active travel. These elements shape a distinctive urban identity and reinforce the area's position as a year-round destination for cultural, educational and recreational experiences.-TradeArabia News Service

